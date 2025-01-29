Trump Orders Guantánamo Bay To Prepare For "Worst Criminal" Migrants

President Donald Trump says he's signing an executive order today to prepare a massive facility at Guantánamo Bay that will be used to house deported migrants.

"We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people," Trump said during an event to sign the Laken Riley Act into law.

"Some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back, so we’re going to send them out to Guantánamo," Trump added. "This will double our capacity immediately. And tough, it’s a tough place to get out of."

🚨BREAKING: Trump says he will be signing an Executive Order to send the worst of the United States illegals to Guantanamo Bay in a 30,000 bed facility. pic.twitter.com/EQVJ7LZCv4 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 29, 2025

The announcement marks the latest step by the Trump administration to address illegal migration in the United States.

Guantanamo Bay became infamous during the Bush-Obama 'war on terror' following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and quickly became known for accusations of torture and abuse. There are currently 15 detainees there.

Last September, the NY Times reported that the base also housed a separate facility to house migrants.

Developing...