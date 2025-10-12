Trump Orders Hegseth To 'Use All Available Funds To Pay Troops' During Democrat Shutdown

President Trump has announced that he will ensure troops get paid on October 15th despite the continued government shutdown at the hands of Democrats.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote “Chuck Schumer recently said, “Every day gets better” during their Radical Left Shutdown. I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of “Leader” Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th.”

He continued, “That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th. We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS.”

“I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown,” the President urged.

He added that “The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

As Tom Ozimek reports for The Epoch Times, Trump did not specify the source of those funds. However, a recent Congressional Budget Office (CBO) opinion suggests the White House may tap mandatory spending streams or accounts expanded under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that Trump signed earlier this year. In a letter to Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), the CBO said the Department of War and several other agencies received mandatory funding that “could be used to pay active-duty personnel during a shutdown.”

The announcement was made as more than 250,000 federal employees have already missed paychecks, with nearly 2 million more expected to go without pay next week—the shutdown’s third. Unlike civilian employees, U.S. troops are not automatically guaranteed backpay under current law, making the Oct. 15 military payday one of the most politically sensitive flashpoints of the budget standoff.

Trump’s move could relieve immediate pressure on Republican leaders to compromise over Democratic demands on health care, including the extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at year’s end.

The underlying fight that triggered the shutdown centers on whether to preserve or undo provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the Working Families Tax Cut Act.

Republicans say those measures are essential to preventing federal health benefits from flowing to illegal immigrants, while Democrats say that rolling them back would raise premiums and strip access to care for millions of low-income Americans.

Modernity.news' Steve Watson said it’s a genius move, not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because anything Trump does Democrats become obsessed with opposing.

The shutdown is hitting hard, with troops and civilian defense workers suffering financially. The Navy Federal Credit Union has stepped up, providing over $50 million in bridge loans and paycheck protection to 19,000 people.

The National Military Family Association’s has also fired off around 35,000 letters to Congress, pushing for the Pay Our Troops Act from Republican Rep. Jennifer Kiggans to get things moving.

Senate Democrats have nonetheless repeatedly voted to block a short-term funding bill that would reopen the government.

Trump’s latest move is an attempt to cut through the gridlock, making sure the military doesn’t get stiffed on their paychecks because of Congress’s bickering.