Trump Orders Inauguration Moved Indoors Due To 'Dangerous Conditions'

President-elect Donald Trump has ordered Monday's inauguration to be moved indoors.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump said that the weather forecast, including "the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows."

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump's post continued, adding "Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985."

Ronald Reagan inauguration, 1985

Of course, it may be the weather, or it may be something else. As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene opined on X, "I have personally attended countless rallies where President Trump spoke in extreme weather conditions from cold to rain to heat," adding "Is there a security threat other than extreme cold temperatures?"