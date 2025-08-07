Trump Orders New Census To Fix 2020's Rigged-Count Favoring Democrats

Authored by Matt Margolis via PJ Media,

President Trump is putting America first again. This time, he’s going after the rigged system that counts illegal aliens in the U.S. Census, skewing congressional representation and rewarding sanctuary states with more power. On Thursday, Trump announced he’s directing the Department of Commerce to conduct a new, corrected census - one that actually counts American citizens and excludes those here illegally.

“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump announced in a post on Truth Social. “People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Naturally, the mainstream media isn’t thrilled. CNN described Trump’s proposal as “a dramatic shift from longstanding census practices” while insisting that the census “has historically counted all residents regardless of immigration status.”

But, this is hardly just about illegal immigration. In fact, this move is long overdue.

The 2020 Census, overseen by the Biden administration and its Deep State allies, was an unmitigated disaster - and the fallout is still being felt. Even the Census Bureau itself - hardly a bastion of conservative thought - admitted that its 2020 Census was incorrect in at least 14 states.

According to the Bureau’s own Post-Enumeration Survey (PES), eight states were overcounted while six were undercounted. But here’s where it gets truly absurd: The Census Bureau claims it can’t identify which groups were miscounted or where the errors occurred, citing “sample sizes within most states do not support such estimates.” Translation? They know it was wrong, but they can’t — or won’t — say how or where.

This isn’t just bureaucratic bungling; it’s a dereliction of duty. And it’s exactly why President Trump is right to call for a new, citizen-focused census. If the federal government can’t even tell us who they miscounted or where, how can anyone trust the results?

These weren’t random clerical errors, either. They were systemic failures that just so happened to benefit Democrats. Florida was robbed of not one, but two congressional seats. Texas lost out on another. Meanwhile, blue states like Minnesota and Rhode Island held onto seats they should have lost — and Colorado was gifted a seat it was never entitled to. The fix was in.

The Heritage Foundation:

To put the scope of these mistakes into perspective, contrast the errors in the Census Bureau’s latest recount (the 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey, or PES) with the recount from a decade ago (the 2010 Post-Enumeration Survey)—in which there was a net overcount of a mere 0.01 percent (36,000 people), a statistically insignificant error.

“The harms flowing from these mistakes impact more than just congressional representation, which also affects the number of electors from those states since they are calculated by the number of Senators and Representatives in each state,” explains the Heritage Foundation. “Because the Treasury and other federal departments will continue to use the original, official Census numbers (and not the new numbers contained in the PES), these errors will affect $1.5 trillion in funding received by states in federal appropriations during the next decade in disbursements that are distributed based on the population of each state.

When the system cheats the American people, someone must blow the whistle. President Trump’s new census directive takes on the rigged counting of illegal aliens that the mainstream media buries. PJ Media uncovers the truth no one else will run. Join PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off to get exclusive stories and unrestricted commenting. Join today and help us keep America honest!