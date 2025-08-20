Trump Orders Review Of 'Woke' Content In US Museums

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump has instructed legal experts to review “woke” installations in museums nationwide.

According to an Aug. 19 post on Truth Social, the president believes that museums are the “last remaining segment of ‘WOKE,’” and he wants to address the issue the same way his administration has treated colleges and universities.

Trump pointed specifically to a Washington, D.C., icon as a demonstration of the issue, saying, “The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been—Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

According to the president, his administration won’t allow the current trajectory to continue, and attorneys will “go through” the museums to “start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities,” where he said there has been substantial progress.

“This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE,” Trump said.

The president referenced the way his administration has reviewed the policies of major institutions of higher learning and, in some cases, withheld funding to those found to be allegedly in violation of federal policies.

The White House on Aug. 12 sent a letter to Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, stating that the administration is conducting an internal review of portions of the Smithsonian museums and exhibitions to ensure that the content is in alignment with the president’s March executive order “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.”

The president said in the order that the Smithsonian, “once widely respected as a symbol of American excellence and a global icon of cultural achievement,” has “come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology” in recent years and “has promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive.”

“It is the policy of my Administration to restore Federal sites dedicated to history, including parks and museums, to solemn and uplifting public monuments that remind Americans of our extraordinary heritage, consistent progress toward becoming a more perfect Union, and unmatched record of advancing liberty, prosperity, and human flourishing,” Trump said in the order. “Museums in our Nation’s capital should be places where individuals go to learn — not to be subjected to ideological indoctrination or divisive narratives that distort our shared history.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to the Smithsonian for comment.

The White House’s letter to the Smithsonian outlined what the Trump administration expects of the review, including an examination of websites and social media content, as well as educational materials put out by the institution.

According to the White House, the information being offered by the Smithsonian and its related projects would be reviewed “to assess tone, historical framing, and alignment with American ideals.”

The letter stated that the review was meant to be a “constructive and collaborative effort” that was “rooted in respect for the Smithsonian’s vital mission and its extraordinary contributions.”

“Our goal is not to interfere with the day-to-day operations of curators or staff, but rather to support a broader vision of excellence that highlights historically accurate, uplifting, and inclusive portrayals of American heritage.”

The letter stated that museums slated to be reviewed include the National Museum of American History, National Museum of Natural History, National Museum of African American History and Culture, National Museum of the American Indian, National Air and Space Museum, and the National Portrait Gallery, among others. Additional museums will be added in a second phase.