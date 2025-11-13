Trump Outlines Plan To Scrap "Stupid Obamacare", Redirect Money To Americans

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Donald Trump delivered a game-changing pitch on healthcare during an address Wednesday, calling for a radical shift in how federal funds are distributed under Obamacare.

Putting Americans first, Trump proposed redirecting massive subsidies away from wealthy insurance companies and straight into the pockets of everyday people.

“I am calling today for insurance companies NOT to be paid. But for this massive amount of money be paid DIRECTLY to the people so they can buy their own healthcare!” Trump stated, highlighting the inefficiencies of the current system.

He slammed the status quo, noting, “Their stocks have gone up 1,000%! Because our country STUPIDLY pays them so much money with this Obamacare scandal.”

Emphasizing empowerment, Trump added, “I want the money to go directly to YOU, the PEOPLE!” and vowed, “We will pay a lot of money to the people, and FORGET this Obamacare madness!”

This innovative approach positions Democrats in a tough spot, as opposing direct aid to citizens could prove politically toxic.

The Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, has long been criticized for funneling billions in taxpayer dollars to insurance giants through premium subsidies that reduce costs for enrollees.

Currently, these payments go directly to insurers, with over 90% of marketplace participants qualifying for enhanced subsidies in 2025 alone. Republicans, including Trump, have decried this as a giveaway that has bloated insurer profits, with major health insurance stocks soaring post-ACA implementation—some by as much as 1,000% as Trump noted.

This system has driven up costs for families while enriching corporations, leading to premium hikes averaging 26% in 2026. Critics argue it’s a bureaucratic mess that prioritizes big business over individuals, a point Trump’s proposal aims to rectify by cutting out the middlemen and letting Americans choose their own plans.

Trump has been a fierce opponent of Obamacare since his first term, repeatedly vowing to repeal and replace the flawed law. In 2017, he pushed for legislation to dismantle it, though congressional efforts fell short.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump reiterated his commitment, stating in debates that he aimed to “terminate” the ACA and introduce “brand new beautiful health care.” He has consistently argued that Obamacare destroys choice and inflates costs, promising alternatives that expand affordable options and end surprise billing.

In previous remarks, Trump outlined a vision for healthcare that reduces drug prices, increases fairness, and empowers consumers—principles now embodied in his direct-payment idea. This latest push builds on executive actions from his prior administration, such as rescinding rules that limited drug spending in Medicaid and Medicare.

The current Trump administration maintains a strong focus on dismantling Obamacare’s inefficiencies while prioritizing American families.

Recent executive orders have rolled back burdensome regulations, emphasizing trade policies to lower costs and tariffs to fund potential dividends. Officials like those in the Department of Health and Human Services have backed legal immunity for reforms and affirmed Trump’s authority to redirect funds.

Amid the recent government shutdown, Trump urged Senate Republicans to prioritize direct payments, potentially through health savings accounts, to bypass insurers and foster competition.

This aligns with broader goals to cut Medicaid funding and ACA subsidies that balloon federal spending, putting power back in the hands of the people rather than corporations. As experts note, such moves could transform healthcare into a more efficient, consumer-driven system, despite pushback from entrenched interests.

Trump has also masterfully framed his proposal as a populist boon for everyday Americans, promising to cut out corporate middlemen and deliver funds directly to individuals for better, more personalized healthcare choices.

By emphasizing that this would allow people to “buy their own healthcare” and even have “money left over,” Trump positions the plan as an improvement over Obamacare’s bloated system, putting the American people first and forcing Democrats into a defensive posture.

Opposing direct payments risks being seen as siding with wealthy insurers over struggling families, a narrative that could prove disastrous in swing districts.

Democrats like Rep. Adam Schiff have dismissed the idea, but policy analysts warn that rejecting such consumer-focused reforms might alienate voters amid rising premiums.

Trump’s call to redirect subsidies directly to citizens cleverly ties into broader America First themes, making it challenging for opponents to counter without appearing to defend corporate profits over public welfare. This strategic approach not only energizes his base but also pressures bipartisan support for overhauling a system long criticized for inefficiency.

This proposal exemplifies Trump’s commitment to bold, America-first reforms, challenging Democrats to defend a system that has enriched insurers at taxpayers’ expense while promising real relief for millions.

