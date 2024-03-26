Trump To Own Nearly 80 Million 'DJT' Shares - Here's What Price Makes Him The World's First Trillionaire

Following the merger between Digital World Acquisition Corp and Trump Media & Technology Group, former President Donald Trump is expected to own 78,750,000 shares of the combined company, which is trading under the symbol "DJT."

Assuming maximum redemptions by DWAC shareholders, this would represent 69.4% of outstanding shares, according to the latest S-4 filing with the SEC, MarketWatch reports.

Trump would be by far the largest shareholder. Why not, the company's stock ticker post-merger will be his initials, "DJT." ARC Global Investments, which is the investment vehicle of former Chief Executive Patrick Orlando. is expected to be the second-largest shareholder, with 10,790,415 shares, or 9.3% of the shares outstanding.

Devin Nunes, CEO, is slated to own 115,000 shares, or less than 1%.

Trillionaire?

This week's merger added roughly $3.5 billion to Trump's net worth, bringing it up to $6.4 billion. The boost was enough to include Trump in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the top 500 wealthiest people in the world.

So as a fun thought experiment (why not?), what price does $DJT need to hit to make Trump the world's first (documented) trillionaire?

$1 trillion / 78,750,000 shares = $12,700

So, just $12,635 or so to go!