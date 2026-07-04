Trump Pardons 6 Prosecuted For 'Fixing Their Car' Under Biden-Era Emissions Rules

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump on Friday announced pardons for six individuals he said were persecuted by the Biden administration for repairing their own vehicles, saying that the cases were emblematic of regulatory overreach.

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks during the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2026 Policy Conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington on June 26, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"It is my Great Honor to have just signed Pardons for six people who were persecuted by the Biden Administration, and were in, or being sent to, prison, for 'fixing their car,'" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "I AM SETTING THEM ALL FREE, RIGHT NOW!"

The pardoned individuals were targeted under the Clean Air Act for allegedly disabling or tampering with vehicle emissions control systems, generally on commercial diesel trucks or personal vehicles.

Individuals who had installed "defeat devices" were pursued by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice under the Biden administration. Trump's action means the immediate release of those in prison or facing incarceration.

The identities of the six people were not named in Trump's post.

On June 29, the president signed a presidential memorandum titled "Lowering the Cost of Living by Promoting the Freedom to Fix," directing federal agencies to expand access to aftermarket parts and support independent repairs to lower costs for Americans.

"We have a big ruling that we're just issuing now," Trump said. "I think it's very important to lower the price of your car."

"In all fairness, this is something that's very exciting to me," Trump said. "It means a lot to people that own vehicles, cars in particular, but cars and anything else. It's going to save them a lot of money, and they're going to be able to do it themselves."

"We are not going to be going after people who are fixing their own vehicle, like past administrations have," Trump stated, referencing Biden-era enforcement.

Trump's "right to fix" memorandum specifically seeks to counter manufacturer restrictions and regulatory hurdles that undermine consumer access to parts and repair information.

Specialty Equipment Market Association CEO Mike Spagnola said in a statement sent to The Epoch Times on June 29 that Trump's memorandum is "more bold action in support of vehicle owners and automotive aftermarket industry businesses from across the nation, and an example of federal leadership on behalf of our nation's vibrant car culture."

Spagnola highlighted aspects of the order that protect aftermarket manufacturers and expedite approval processes.