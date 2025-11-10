Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani, Others Involved In Bid To Challenge 2020 Election

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump has pardoned a number of prominent figures involved in his effort to challenge the 2020 election outcome, according to U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin on Nov. 9.

A proclamation document shared by Martin on social media named more than 70 individuals, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman, all accused of involvement in Trump’s bid to challenge the 2020 election results.

The pardons apply to conduct tied to the individuals’ involvement in activities surrounding the 2020 presidential election, as well as any conduct related to “their efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities in the 2020 Presidential Election,” according to the document.

“This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation,” the document states.

The pardon would only cover federal charges brought against those listed. The proclamation also explicitly states that the pardon does not apply to Trump.

Neither Trump nor the White House released a statement regarding the pardons. The proclamation was signed by the president on Nov. 7, according to the document.

The Epoch Times reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

In 2023, Trump was indicted by then-special counsel Jack Smith over allegations that he improperly sought to overturn the 2020 election results. He pleaded not guilty, and the case was ultimately dismissed in November 2024.

After taking office for a second term on Jan. 20, Trump granted pardons and commutations to people convicted of offenses stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, defeating Trump, the incumbent president. Trump challenged the results in some states, alleging voter fraud.

In June, Trump called for a special counsel to investigate the 2020 election results and once more alleged fraud, after FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed that the Chinese communist regime may have conspired to influence the race.

“The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

His post came after Patel stated on June 16 that the FBI had located “documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP [Chinese Communist Party].”