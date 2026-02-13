Trump Plans Venezuela Trip, First U.S. President Visit Since Bill Clinton

President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday afternoon that he plans to visit Venezuela, but offered no details or timeline. If it happens, it would be a historic trip, coming as Venezuelan oil flows accelerate under tighter U.S. oversight.

"I'm going to make a visit to Venezuela... We haven't decided [when]," Trump told reporters, adding that he also had a "good meeting" with Venezuela's neighbor, Colombia.

.@POTUS: "I'm going to make a visit to Venezuela... We haven't decided [when]." pic.twitter.com/yLADVt37Co — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 13, 2026

Reuters said that Trump praised Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez.

"We have a very good relationship with the president of Venezuela," Trump said, noting that the U.S. is "working together very closely" with Rodriguez on access to oil.

Asked by Reuters if he will recognize Rodriguez as the official government, Trump responded, "Yeah, we have done that. We are dealing with them, and really, right now they have done a great job."

On Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told NBC News that Venezuelan oil revenue is no longer being deposited into a Qatari account.

"An account was set up in Qatar, controlled by the U.S. government the whole time, to land that money in and then send the money from there down to Venezuela," Wright said.

The energy secretary continued, "Now we have an account at the U.S. Treasury. The money won’t go to Qatar anymore."

Wright also said that revenue from Venezuelan oil sales now tops $1 billion.

The last sitting US president to visit Venezuela was in 1997, when Bill Clinton traveled to Caracas and met with Rafael Caldera.