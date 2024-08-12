Trump Posts On X In Big Return Ahead Of "Unscripted" Interview With Elon Musk

Former President Donald Trump is preparing for tonight's highly anticipated interview on the X platform with Elon Musk, which is expected to be an 'internet-breaking' event.

Trump getting ready to join Elon on X Spaces and dunk on Kamala 😆 pic.twitter.com/OXOpZ641zv — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) August 12, 2024

The interview on X is set to begin live-streaming at 8 pm EST. Musk wrote on X, "This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!"

This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!



If you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

The world's richest man noted, "If you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat."

On Sunday evening, Musk launched multiple stream tests, garnering millions of views to ensure X's backend systems are ready for scaling ahead of tonight's conversation.

Test preparations followed the May 2023 streaming event on X between Musk and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which suffered multiple technical difficulties.

Despite Trump's posting to only Truth Social, the former president has finally returned to X around 1120 ET. Trump's last post on X dates back to August 2023.

And another.

In the days following the attempted assassination of Trump at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally in mid-July, Musk endorsed Trump. With that came Trump's U-turn on electric vehicles as well, declaring: "I'm for electric cars; I have to be because Elon endorsed me very strongly. So, I have no choice."

Musk and his entourage of tech VCs have for decades supported Democrats, if that's Obama, Clinton, and Biden. But in recent years, especially for Musk, he has declared war on the 'woke mind virus' and Marxism pushed by Democrats. Furthermore, Musk believes in secured borders and law and order in cities - something the Trump ticket supports at the very core level. Yet, VP Harris supports a radical far-left agenda (an extension of Biden's) of open borders (hence her failed position as 'Border Czar'), and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, has had a horrendous response record during BLM riots.

The Washington Post said VP Harris has no public events scheduled on Monday. She and her team will likely be tuning in to the event, as keyboard warriors on both sides of the political aisle will engage in a meme war on X during the interview.

VP Harris has yet to give a press interview since she was catapulted to the top of the Democratic ticket. The reason likely stems from her poor debating skills, hence why she cannot go off script of the real VP Harris will be revealed. She must have a teleprompter nearby to speak coherently.

We are watching a movie and the rerun at the same time!🤣 pic.twitter.com/SHB8FHU32E — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 9, 2024

The interview with Musk and Trump, unscripted, is yet another sign legacy 'far left' corporate media is dying as the next-gen media rises from the ashes this election cycle. It's only a matter of time before presidential debates will be held on X.