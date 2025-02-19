Trump Praises $4.5 Trillion Tax Cut In House Budget, Wants Senate R's To Get With The Program

President Donald Trump threw his support behind a House budget plan calling for a $4.5 trillion tax cut, and encouraged Senate Republicans to abandon a short-term funding effort and coordinate with the House to implement "my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it."

"The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to "kickstart" the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, "ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL." Trump continued.

The "Lindsey Graham version" refers to a vote scheduled this week in the Senate that would add $150 billion to military spending and increase immigration and border enforcement by $175 billion - which some Republicans say they want to move on quickly, while waiting to resolve contentious disputes over tax cuts and raising the debt ceiling.

House Speaker chimed in on X, saying that Trump "is right," adding "House Republicans are working to deliver President Trump’s FULL agenda - not just a small part of it."

Trump's comments have complicated efforts by Senate Republican leaders to drum up support for this week's budget vote, while the House - which is taking a one-week break for the President's Day holiday, is struggling to come up with enough votes for the budget plan because of the party's narrow majority, Bloomberg reports.

Adopting the budget is the first step in a special process Republicans intend to use to bypass minority senate Democrats on tax and spending legislation. A budget plan would allow Republicans to overcome procedural obstacles in the Senate with a simple majority rathe than the 60 votes it would otherwise take. The House has drafted a plan to allow $4.5 trillion in tax cuts in exchange for $2 trillion in spending cuts and a $4 trillion increase in the debt ceiling. The House plan would direct $300 billion to military and border spending but the larger bill is expected to take months to hash out.

The plan which includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts was approved in committee ahead of possible floor votes later this month. According to House leaders, their slim majority makes it easier to pass one bill vs. breaking it into several pieces.