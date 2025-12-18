Trump Promises New Evidence Showing 2020 Election Fraud

Authored by Petr Svab via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump has in recent interviews repeatedly foreshadowed new revelations about improprieties in the 2020 election. He has suggested the evidence to be both voluminous and clear.

“The election was rigged in 2020. We have all the ammunition, all the stuff, and you'll see it come out. It’s coming out in truckloads,” Trump said during remarks at the White House Christmas reception this week.

He took particular aim at California, suggesting the state’s system of mailing ballots to all active registered voters is not secure.

“They mail out 38 million ballots, and they come in. Where ... do they go and where do they come from?” he said.

He said that because in 2024 he was able to win a number of heavily Hispanic districts in Florida and along the southern portion of Texas, he would also have been able to win the votes of Hispanic communities in California to the point of carrying the state. The fact that he did not, he suggested, indicated improprieties in the election process.

“It’s a rigged election in California, because we would win California by a lot,” he said. “And again, they feel they have the advantage with Hispanic. They don’t, because I won [the] Hispanic vote.”

Trump also promised evidence of 2020 election rigging several days earlier during a Dec. 9 interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns.

“It was a rigged election. Now everyone knows it. It’s going to come out over the next couple of months too. Loud and clear. Because we have all the information there,” Trump said.

The 2020 election, conducted under the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, was marred by allegations of fraud and other illegalities. The Trump campaign attempted to litigate the claims, but was not able to overturn the results in any state as many of the lawsuits were dismissed on procedural grounds.

An FBI investigation brought during the Biden administration and taken over by special counsel Jack Smith resulted in charges against Trump in 2023 over his efforts to challenge the official results of the election, including the appointment of several slates of alternative electors.

The prosecutors in that case filed secret subpoenas directed at more than 400 conservative organizations and individuals, including lawmakers, according to documents provided through whistleblower disclosures to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), which he released in October.

Smith dropped the case after Trump won the 2024 election, citing the inability to prosecute a sitting president.

Before the 2020 election, the FBI suppressed the issuance of intelligence from an informant alleging that the Chinese communist regime shipped tens of thousands of fake drivers licenses to the United States to be used by ineligible voters to cast ballots for Trump’s then-opponent Joe Biden, according to internal FBI communications released in July by Grassley.

The intelligence was reported internally by the Albany field office in September 2020, but FBI headquarters then asked the field office to recall it and collect more information. A field agent did so, but the report was never reissued, with the explanation that it would “contradict” congressional testimony of then-FBI Director Christopher Wray, according to released emails.

In March, Trump issued an executive order tasking the administration with ensuring that states properly check voter eligibility, including citizenship. It also tasked the Department of Justice with collecting voter fraud information from states and focusing voter fraud investigations on those states that refuse to cooperate.

The department is to use “all necessary action” to enforce laws that bar counting ballots received after Election Day.

Since May, the DOJ has been sending letters to states asking for voter registration data with the stated purpose of inspecting voter rolls to make sure they are accurate and up to date.

The department is now suing at least 18 states that have refused to provide the data.

Besides election fraud, the Trump camp has pointed to other issues that affected the 2020 election, such as some states using the pandemic as a justification to change election rules, as well as a letter signed by more than 50 former intelligence officials suggesting inaccurately that revelations from the Hunter Biden laptop were “Russian disinformation.”

Some polling has indicated that a determinative minority of voters might have changed their vote if they had been aware of the laptop story.