Trump Punishes Brazil With Sweeping Tariffs, Sanctions - Which Bolsonaro Hails As 'Not Revenge, But Justice'

In a huge move which the Brazilian government has blasted as rank political interference in its internal affairs, the Trump administration on Wednesday pulled the trigger on previously threatened sweeping tariffs on Brazil, and in addition sanctioned the judge overseeing the trial of Jair Bolsonaro, who has been accused of plotting a coup - and remains currently on trial - after rejecting the election results which brought President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to power.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF) justice Alexandre de Moraes (de Moraes), who has used his position to authorize arbitrary pre-trial detentions and suppress freedom of expression," the US Treasury statement reads.

Associated Press

"Alexandre de Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against US and Brazilian citizens and companies," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

"De Moraes is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions—including against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Today’s action makes clear that Treasury will continue to hold accountable those who threaten U.S. interests and the freedoms of our citizens."

It is quite significant that the Treasury statement openly names Bolsonaro as essentially subject of a political witch hunt. Trump himself has previously emphasized these precise words in several statements.

The outspoken former president, who has long been dubbed by some regional media as 'the Brazilian Donald Trump' - has even lately been ordered by the court to wear an ankle monitor after declaring him a flight risk. Bolsonaro recently returned from what was essentially political exile in Florida, only to be detained and stand trial once to his home country.

This action is very unique, given that compared to other tariffs recently introduced by Trump, these measures against Brazil are explicitly political, which puts the two countries' long positive trade relations in jeopardy.

But Moraes is now in the spotlight, and pressure could build for Lula to made a political sacrifice and simply dismiss and make this all go away, to preserve economic status quo with the United States.

The US has sought to present this as more than just political and in protection of Trump-ally Bolsonaro, however, as the Treasury also cited Brazil’s "unusual and extraordinary" actions as harmful to American businesses, free speech, and economic interests.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of the former president, has defended Trump's actions, saying it's not about revenge, but justice.

But certainly revenge and punishment is seems a big motivating factor given the recent history involving MAGA and Moraes, and recent very public clashes...

🚨NEW: Infamous Brazilian "Judge Voldemort" Alexandre de Moraes, who gained notoriety after deliberately targeting Elon Musk and X in Brazil has officially been sanctioned by the US and has had all his assets frozen and barred from doing business. FAFO. pic.twitter.com/u1j2X3C2cJ — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 30, 2025

"The time has come for Congress to act. Broad, general, and unrestricted amnesty is urgently needed to restore peace, restore freedom to those persecuted, and show the world that Brazil still believes in democracy," he said in reaction on X.