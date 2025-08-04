Trump Re-Rages At "RIGGED" Jobs Report

President Trump is not done yet with his discussion of the BLS data: (via TruthSocial)

Last weeks Job’s Report was RIGGED, just like the numbers prior to the Presidential Election were Rigged. That’s why, in both cases, there was massive, record setting revisions, in favor of the Radical Left Democrats. Those big adjustments were made to cover up, and level out, the FAKE political numbers that were CONCOCTED in order to make a great Republican Success look less stellar!!! I will pick an exceptional replacement. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAGA!

Something is certainly 'off' with the measurements if there have been 25 significant downward revisions in the last 31 months... and every month since Trump was inaugurated...

Of course, the great irony in all of this is that the market is giving Trump exactly what he wanted... a rate-cut....

Source: Bloomberg

September is now pricing at over 90% odds of a cut and The Fed hates to surprise the market. So either FedSpeak will talk down the labor data as an outlier (transitory) or they are going to really struggle to apolitically NOT cut next time they meet.