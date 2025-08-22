Trump Reinstates FBI Whistleblowers Punished By Biden, Grants Back Pay

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

FBI Director Kashyap Patel claimed on Thursday that nearly a dozen whistleblowers punished by the Biden administration would be reinstated with back pay.

Patel said that 10 FBI agents would be impacted and added that their security clearances would also be restored.

The move will likely come in the form of settlements with the assistance of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

“We greatly appreciate @realDonaldTrump commitment to transparency and accountability,” Patel wrote on X.

Breaking: agreements have been reached with 10 FBI Whistleblowers (and counsel) to include a combination of backpay, security clearance, and reinstatement. We greatly appreciate @realDonaldTrump commitment to transparency and accountability. Thank you to @ChuckGrassley for… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 21, 2025

While Patel did not specify which agents would benefit, the Biden-era FBI faced countless accusations of bias and weaponization.

Whistleblower testimony exposed how the FBI sought to tie President Donald Trump to the Jan. 6 protests of the 2020 election.

Other testimony revealed that the bureau justified surveillance and other powers by citing distorted data about “domestic violent extremists,” all based on the single events of Jan. 6.

Patel’s move followed Trump’s purge of the FBI and DOJ, removing corrupt and biased officials tied to whistleblower accusations. There has been some debate over whether Patel’s move came later than expected.