President Donald Trump has finally done it... the thing we've all been waiting for: WE'RE GETTING EARHART FILES

Amelia Earhart poses for photos as she arrives in Southampton, England, after her transatlantic flight on the "Friendship" from Burry Point, Wales, on June 26, 1928. AP Photo/File

Indeed, on Friday Trump ordered the release of records related to legendary pilot Amelia Earhart and her ill-fated attempt to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the world at the age of 39.

"I have been asked by many people about the life and times of Amelia Earhart, such an interesting story, and would I consider declassifying and releasing everything about her, in particular, her last, fatal flight," Trump wrote on Truth social, instead of releasing the list of powerful Epstein associates who systematically raped young women, over and over.

"I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her," Trump continued (likely after watching some documentary the other night).

As the Epoch Times notes further, Earhart made history in 1932 as the first woman to fly nonstop and solo across the Atlantic. By 1936, she was preparing to fly around the world with navigator Frederick Noonan, but their first attempt ended in Hawaii due to technical problems.

In May 1937, the pair made a second attempt, flying East. After reaching New Guinea, they set off toward Howland Island, a tiny speck of land with an airstrip lying about halfway between Hawaii and Australia. They never arrived.

Earhart and Noonan’s disappearance sparked one of the largest government rescue missions of its time, involving an aircraft carrier with 54 aircraft, a Coast Guard ship, two destroyers, and a battleship.

Despite the massive operation, no trace of the aviators or their plane was ever found. On July 19, 1937, the U.S. Navy called off the search, and Earhart and Noonan were presumed dead.

The incident remains one of aviation’s enduring mysteries. Over the decades, teams of public and private expeditions have searched the Pacific in hopes of finding wreckage of Earhart’s aircraft, but none have succeeded.

Different theories about her fate have emerged, including the claim that she was captured by Japan—at a time of tense relations with the United States—and executed under suspicion of being a spy.

“Amelia made it almost three-quarters around the World before she suddenly, and without notice, vanished, never to be seen again,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

“Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions.”

Trump has shown a recurring interest in declassifying files connected to historical mysteries. In January, shortly after returning to the White House, he directed officials to prepare the release of documents related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.