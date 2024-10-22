Trump-Rogan Interview Set For Friday: Politico

Former President Donald Trump is set to record an interview with podcasting king Joe Rogan on Friday at Rogan's studio in Austin, Texas.

According to Politico, Rogan - who has over 14 million followers on Spotify, continues to dominate national podcast ratings. Trump's appearance is expected to help Trump win young male voters - after appearing on such podcasts as "This Week w/ Theo Vaughn" and "Full Send."

Trump has never appeared on Rogan’s podcast and the two have had a complicated relationship. In August, Trump called out Rogan after the podcaster claimed that politicians on both sides are manipulative except for Robert Kennedy Jr., who at the time was running for president. -Politico

Reactions have been mixed - with some suggesting this is "incredible news," and others suggesting this might not go well for the former president.

That's incredible news. Trump has been doing different long form interviews and has been sharing lots of information about himself. It will be nice to have an interview that will not entirely be political. — Steven Hasty (@StevenHasty1) October 22, 2024

Rogan not a Trump fan. this should be interesting — King Fit Angler (@KingFitAngler) October 22, 2024

Dodge bullets by day

Joe Rogan podcast by night

All day — Galois1900 (@galois1900) October 22, 2024

Meanwhile, after rumors first emerged of a Trump appearance on Rogan, Reuters reported that Vice President Kamala Harris 'could' also sit down for an interview. (lol)