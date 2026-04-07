Trump, Rubio Eye Visa Revocations For Nearly 4,000 Iranian Elites Living In America

Podcaster Katie Miller, who is also the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, said on Fox News overnight that the Trump administration and the State Department, under Secretary Marco Rubio, are planning to revoke the visas of thousands of Iranian elites living in the U.S.

"You look at the UK, and look what Keir Starmer has in his own country. You look at the nephew of Khomeini [Ruhollah Khomeini], you look at the niece of Rouhani [Hassan Rouhani]. And you say, why are there so many elites from the Iranian regime being given safety, not only here in America, but in European countries, for so long?" Miller asked while speaking with Fox's Sean Hannity.

Miller then dropped the bombshell: "I know that President Trump and Secretary Rubio are working so diligently to revoke the visas of nearly three to four thousand Iranian elites who currently live in this country. The double standard, not only in their wardrobe, but in the fact that they get to live here in the greatest country in the world with safety and prosperity. Man, you couldn't make it up, Sean, if you tried."

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump and Secretary Rubio are REVOKING 4,000 VISAS of Iranians living in the US, per @KatieMiller



“There’s a double standard! Not only in their wardrobe, but the fact they get to live here in the greatest country in the world, with SAFETY AND PROSPERITY!” pic.twitter.com/QjovHWLg0e — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 7, 2026

Attention on Iranian elites living luxurious Western lifestyles has increased in recent weeks, especially after it was discovered that two Iranian women - 47-year-old Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, 25-year-old Sarina Sadat Hosseiny, the niece and grandniece of former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani - had been living in Los Angeles. Both have since been arrested by U.S. immigration officials.

NEW: The niece and grand-niece of slain Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani were reportedly living 'lavish' lifestyles in Los Angeles before being arrested by ICE.



Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece, had allegedly celebrated the Iranian attacks on US soldiers.



"While living in the… pic.twitter.com/Qx54LyckA9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2026

Rubio recently stated, "The Trump administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes."

Sarinasadat Hosseiny, 25, enjoyed a lavish life in the USA where she was free to drink alcohol and dress as she wished.



Her mother, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, used America’s freedom of speech to promote the Islamic Republic of Iran.



These relatives of General Qasem Soleimani… pic.twitter.com/M2KPvWHzTh — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 5, 2026

Data reviewed by NewsNation show that nearly 11,000 Iranian nationals invaded the nation under the Biden-Harris regime's nation-killing open borders.

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