Trump Tells Xi, Putin 'Let's Cut Military Budget In Half' - Says Russia Should Be Back In G7

On Thursday President Donald Trump continued to signal positive feelings about a future relationship with Russia and Putin, telling reporters that he'd like to see Russia invited back in to join the The Group of Seven major economies, or G7, which until 2014 was the G8 when Russia was included.

"I'd love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out. Look, it's not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia. It was the G8," Trump said from the Oval Office upon announcing new US reciprocal tariffs.

"I said, 'What are you doing? You guys - all you're talking about is Russia and they should be sitting at the table.' And he then added, "I think Putin would love to be back."

2017: during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam. AFP/Getty Images

The G7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. In 2014 these nations decided to expel Russia over the annexation of Crimea, but Moscow pointed out that Crimeans overwhelmingly voted to become part of the Russian Federation after a popular referendum.

Another highlight from the Oval Office press conference was when the president called on China and Russia to join the United States in agreeing to cut their enormous defense budgets in half. He said in the context of also urging the three major powers to restart nuclear arms control talks.

"One of the first meetings I want to have is with President Xi of China, President Putin of Russia. And I want to say, ‘let’s cut our military budget in half.’ And we can do that. And I think we’ll be able to," Trump declared.

According to an Associated Press summary of the comments:

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump lamented the hundreds of billions of dollars being invested in rebuilding the nation’s nuclear deterrent and said he hopes to gain commitments from the U.S. adversaries to cut their own spending. "There’s no reason for us to be building brand new nuclear weapons, we already have so many," Trump said. “You could destroy the world 50 times over, 100 times over. And here we are building new nuclear weapons, and they’re building nuclear weapons.”

“We’re all spending a lot of money that we could be spending on other things that are actually, hopefully much more productive,” Trump continued.

Russia and the US have long had the world's biggest nuclear arsenals, but China has in the last ten years been making strides to greatly bolster its strategic capabilities, which has alarmed the West. Trump warned that any future nuclear use by a global power is "going to be probably oblivion."

Likely Moscow and Beijing will receive these words positively as an overture, especially on the nuclear front, but neither will actually heed Trump's call to pledge a 50% reduction in defense spending - especially when Russia is at war in Ukraine and under US-EU sanctions. They might tell the Trump White House instead: 'your move first'.