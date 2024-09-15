"Nothing Will Slow Me Down" - Trump Reacts After Second Assassination Attempt

Update (1615ET): The FBI issued a statement :

“The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

Another official commented that Trump was "probably 300-500 yards" from the alleged shooter.

The former president has issued a statement confirming he is "safe and well" and declaring "nothing will slow me down"...

AP reports that the alleged shooter fled in an SUV and was later apprehended in a nearby county by local law enforcement, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about an ongoing investigation.

An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene near Trump’s golf course, one of the officials and a third law enforcement official said.

The golf course was partially shut down for Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, the officials said.

The person appeared to push the muzzle of the rifle through the fence line and that’s when agents fired, the officials said.

CNN reported that police have recovered a backpack and a GoPro camera.

They think the attempted Trump shooter wanted to film it.

The following clip shows a heavy police presence on the roads leading to the golf club...

BREAKING: Donald Trump *was* the intended target of the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club according to CNN.



Agents opened fire on a man who was at the Trump International Golf Course after they saw what appeared to be a gun according to the NYP.



* * *

The Trump campaign on Sunday said that former President Donald Trump is safe after reports of gunshots in his vicinity outside the Trump International Golf Course.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity,“ a brief statement released by Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said. ”No further details at this time.”

The U.S. Secret Service wrote on social media platform X that it is working with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident, adding that it occurred before 2 p.m. ET.

“The former president is safe,” the federal agency said.

The sheriff’s office will provide more details about the incident “soon,” the agency added.

CNN is reporting the shots were intended for the former president...

CNN goes on to report that a person has been detained in connection to the incident at Trump International Golf Club on Sunday, according to a law enforcement source.

Secret Service fired at the suspect, according to multiple sources.

A long gun (Don Jr confirmed it was an AK-47) has been recovered, according to the source.

Officials believe an armed individual intended to target former President Donald Trump at his golf club, according to sources briefed on the matter.

However, The New York Post said two people exchanged fire at Trump golf club in Florida, targeting each other (a narrative that has since been deleted).

The White House was quick to express their "relief" that Trump was not hit:

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.”

As the above suggests, no one is really sure WTF happened for now.

However, one thing we know for sure, the same rhetoric that likely prompted the first assassination attempt has not stopped...

Legacy media has spent the week hyperventilating over conservatives “inciting threats” for expressing their opinions on the migrant issues in Ohio.



Meanwhile they didn’t stop calling Trump a “n*zi” and a “threat to Democracy” for one second since J13.



MSNBC quickly responded with near-perfect projection, demanding that the Trump campaign tone down its rhetoric...

WATCH: MSNBC's Alex Witt argues *the Trump campaign* needs to turn down the rhetoric now that Donald Trump has been shot at for the second time in three months.



"Do you expect there to be calls from within the Trump campaign to [tone it down]?"



Though, of course, everyone will quickly decry political violence...

...but, weren't we told that "words are violence" too?)