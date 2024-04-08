Trump Says Abortion Should Be Decided By States, 'Will Of The People'

Former President Donald Trump said in a Monday announcement that he believes abortion should be left to the states and that in-vitro fertilization (IFV) should be available, he said in a video statement posted on Truth Social.

"My view is…the states will determine by legislation or vote or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state. Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people," Trump said. "You must follow your heart or, in may cases, your religion or your faith. Do what’s right for your family and do what’s right for yourself…do what’s right for our country."

Trump had previously indicated that he would publish his position regarding abortion, which is a large departure from a federal abortion limit that some Republicans have pushed for.

He also said regarding IVF, "We want to make it easier for mothers and families to have babies, not harder. That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every state in America."

Last week, Trump told reporters at a Michigan campaign stop that he would make a statement in the coming week, after he was asked about Florida's controversial six-week abortion ban.