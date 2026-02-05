Trump Says Federal Law Enforcement Will Help Search For Savannah Guthrie's Mother

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump said he spoke to Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday, reassuring her of federal help in the disappearance case of her mother Nancy Guthrie who is suspected to be kidnapped.

In a Truth Social post that evening, Trump said, “I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY. We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

Savannah Guthrie is a co-host of NBC News’ “Today” show. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen around 9:30 p.m., Jan. 31, at her home in the Catalina Foothills, Arizona, and was reported missing on Feb. 1.

The case drew national attention with the president addressing the matter in Oval Office remarks on Feb. 3.

“I think it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said. He called Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance a “very unusual situation.”

The White House urged members of the public with information to contact authorities.

“The search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, is ongoing, and authorities are requesting assistance from the public,” the White House wrote on social media.

“Our prayers are with the Guthrie family as we hope for Nancy’s safe return home,” the White House wrote.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters at a press conference on Feb. 2 that the authorities “believe 100 percent right now she could not have walked away from that home,” adding that he believes she was abducted.

According to Nanos, Nancy Guthrie is believed to still be alive. In a media interview on Feb. 4, he said, “She’s present. She’s alive, and we want to save her.”

Nanos said that as of now, no suspect or person of interest has been identified.

The situation is deemed urgent as Guthrie requires daily medication to preserve her life.

Savannah Guthrie prayed for the safe recovery of her mother in a Feb. 2 Facebook post.

“We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him,” Savannah Guthrie said.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment,” she said.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie posted a video message on Wednesday addressing anyone who might be holding her mother.

She said that the family was ready to talk and mentioned ransom notes that have been reported in the media.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” she said in the Instagram video message.