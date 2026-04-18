Trump Says First Releases Of UFO Documents Will Begin 'Very, Very Soon'

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump announced April 17 that he expects his administration to begin releasing documents “very soon” related to extraterrestrial life and unexplained phenomena.

President Donald Trump walks toward reporters before answering questions prior to boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on April 10, 2026. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“As you remember, I recently directed the Secretary of War … to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena,” Trump told an audience in Phoenix, Arizona. “I’m pleased to report today … that this process is well underway and we’ve found many very interesting documents, I must say. And, the first releases will begin very, very soon.”

Trump made the remarks at an event with Turning Point Action, an affiliate of Turning Point USA.

The president ordered government agencies to release information about UFOs and related phenomena in a Feb. 19 Truth Social post. Tremendous interest in the files prompted Trump to issue the directive to release files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, he said.

The U.S. government holds thousands of documents related to historical reports about the subjects of unidentified flying objects and alien phenomenon, including more than 12,600 reports from Project Blue Book, which took place from 1947 to 1969. The public can already access some of the public records, photos, and sounds at the National Archives.

The buzz over revealing more evidence comes days after Artemis II made its historic voyage around the moon, stirring the public’s interest in space discovery.

Trump’s announcement, however, fell flat with UFO investigator Donald Schmitt, who said he had “very little hope” the documents would prove anything more than what has already been released to the public.

“They’re just documents,” Schmitt told The Epoch Times. “They don’t prove anything. We need to stop dancing around the idea that we want to see the files or documents. … I want to hold a piece of the hardware. I want to see a tissue sample. Take me to where you’re preserving the bodies after all these years.”

“That’s what this should come down to,” Schmitt said. “Otherwise this is just song and dance.”

Schmitt, a seven-time best-selling author whose first book was made into the made-for-TV movie “Roswell,” serves as lead investigator for the International UFO Museum in Roswell, New Mexico. He has spent decades researching the alleged crash of a UFO about 75 miles north of the rural southeastern town in 1947.

At the peak of the independent investigations into the Roswell incident, Schmitt said they had 150 eyewitnesses for government officials to interview, but no one was interested in talking with them, he said.

“We have 30 deathbed confessions. They’re not interested,” Schmitt said about the government investigators.

The International UFO Museum in Roswell, New Mexico, tells the story about the 1947 UFO crash that eyewitnesses say happened 75 miles away from the southeastern city. Jill McLaughlin/The Epoch Times

He said he hoped he was wrong about the upcoming release of information, but it seemed to be generating a lot of confusion.

“I’m always cautious of people who speak as though they have any answers or they refer to themselves as experts, especially on this topic,” he added. “I can’t emphasize enough, there is no such thing as an expert on UFOs.

“The mystery continues.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters Feb. 23 he was already working on getting the documents in order.

Gen. John "Jay" Raymond (L), Commander of U.S. Space Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman (C) hold the Space Force Flag as President Donald Trump gestures to it during the presentation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 15, 2020. AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

“We’ve got our people working on it right now,” Hegseth said. “We’re digging in. We’re going to be in full compliance to be able to provide that for the president.”

Hegseth didn’t have a time frame for when he would be able to provide the documents. He didn’t say whether he believed aliens existed, but Vice President JD Vance weighed in on his thoughts about the unknown beings in an interview with conservative political commentator Benny Johnson on March 27.

“When I came in, I was obsessed with the UFO files,” Vance said. “I have not been able to spend enough time on this to fully understand it. I’m going to get to the bottom of it.”

Vance elaborated on his beliefs about extraterrestrial beings.

“I don’t think they’re aliens,” Vance said. “I think they’re demons anyway, but that’s a long discussion.”