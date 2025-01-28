Trump Says He Sent Troops To "Turn On The Water" In California

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump issued an emergency directive to send active duty troops to California to help battle the fires that are still destroying people’s lives.

“The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

“The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER,” the President asserted, adding “Enjoy the water, California!!!”

The move comes after Trump signed an executive order Friday titled “Emergency Measures to Provide Water Resources in California and Improve Disaster Response in Certain Areas.”

“For weeks, residents of the Los Angeles area have watched raging fires consume their homes, belongings, beloved pets, and childhood memories. Almost immediately, firefighters were unable to fight the blaze due to dry hydrants, empty reservoirs, and inadequate water infrastructure,” the order reads.

It continues, “Today, at least 28 people have lost their lives and thousands more have lost everything else, with some damage estimates calculating hundreds of billions of dollars in damage.”

The order further states “it is in the Nation’s interest to ensure that California has what it needs to prevent and fight these fires and others in the future.”

It adds that “it is the policy of the United States to provide Southern California with necessary water resources, notwithstanding actively harmful State or local policies. And it is the policy of the United States to assist Americans in disaster areas through responsive policies that more effectively empower them to rebuild and regain their livelihoods.”

Meanwhile, the he California Department of Water Resources has denied that the military has yet entered California, noting that “The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful.”

Where was all this water when California was on fire and hydrants were dry? — rdub67 (@rdub067) January 28, 2025

The development comes after Trump eviscerated the LA mayor to her face last week, demanding that bureaucracy be put aside to help people deal with the disaster.

* * *

