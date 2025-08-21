Trump Says He'll Patrol Washington With Police, National Guard Thursday

Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump said that he will be patrolling the streets with police and the National Guard in Washington on the evening of Aug. 21.

Members of the National Guard patrol near the US Capitol on the National Mall in Washington, on Aug. 20, 2025. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“I’m going to be going out tonight, I think, with the police and with the military, of course. We’re going to do a job,” Trump told Todd Sternes on his radio show.

The president went on to say that the military stationed in Washington is doing a “fantastic job” at law enforcement in the nation’s capital.

President Donald Trump federalized control of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department on Aug. 11, ordering about 800 National Guard troops to assist with law enforcement.

“I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse,“ Trump said at a White House press briefing at the time.

“This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back.”

Starnes responded to Trump’s news of his plans to go on patrol, pondering whether the president would be given a uniform, and joked, “I want to see my president tase someone tonight.”