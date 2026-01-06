Trump Says "Investigation Of California Has Begun" As Surgical Truth-Bombs About Corruption Likely Inbound

The Trump administration's tactical information operation delivered a surgical "truth bomb" on alleged large-scale welfare fraud tied to Somalia-linked daycare networks, triggering a nationwide uproar, amplified by citizen journalists, that culminated in Gov. Tim Walz's abrupt exit from the governor's race as he sought a third term. All signs suggest this informational-warfare playbook is now being refined, with California in the crosshairs.

"California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that's possible??? The fraud investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

What is most embarrassing for Tim Walz and the Democratic Party is that a citizen journalist outmaneuvered the left wing. But it was more than Nick Shirley's reporting; there were ongoing federal investigations, private investigators, local politicians, and whistleblowers who had spent years trying to expose Somali-linked welfare fraud that could exceed $9 billion. Timing is important, given the upcoming midterm election.

This is what was exposed...

"The Democrats imported a foreign electorate because they could no longer persuade the native population to submit. This ballot-harvesting operation functions as a direct transfer of power from the citizen to the dependency class. You are toiling to subsidize the very people whose votes are harvested to cancel out your voice. Minnesota serves as the laboratory for this administrative conquest. They are looting the treasury to purchase permanent rule. The Republic is being dismantled by a voting bloc that exists solely on your dime," X user Saggezza Eterna summarized the situation in Minnesota.

The Democrats imported a foreign electorate because they could no longer persuade the native population to submit. This ballot harvesting operation functions as a direct transfer of power from the citizen to the dependency class. You are toiling to subsidize the very people whose… — Saggezza Eterna (@FinalTelegraph) January 6, 2026

It should also be noted that City Journal's Christopher Rufo launched the initial offensive against Walz and local Democrats in late November.

Now, with Trump directing efforts to focus on California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Rep. Kevin Kiley alleges that the Golden State could become "the fraud capital of America."

Newsom denies California is the Fraud Capital of America, saying "Kiley is wrong." But it was the nonpartisan State Auditor who found he lost track of $24 billion in homelessness funds, allowed $32 billion in unemployment fraud, and doubled the number of "high-risk" agencies. pic.twitter.com/0cskCOiEEY — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) December 27, 2025

The timing of DOGE-style operations by citizen journalists in California comes as Polymarket odds for Newsom winning the 2028 presidential election currently stand at 19%.

We suspect Trump's DOGE-style operations will spread to other deep-blue states as the year progresses, given how recklessly the Democratic Party has prioritized illegal aliens while spending taxpayer funds extremely liberally on welfare programs that are ripe for fraud.

CALIFRAUDIA REVIEW: Based on whistleblower tips and review of welfare spending we estimate fraud in Gavin Newsom's California is AT LEAST $250 BILLION.



Summary of findings and our plan to STOP THE FRAUD AND CORRUPTION. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/2Erarn1icD — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) January 5, 2026

There is also speculation that Elon Musk could return to DOGE at the federal level this year.

President Donald J Trump & First Lady Melania Trump having dinner with Elon Musk last night at Mar-a-Lago! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!🇺🇸🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/ByjjDL7W2M — Michael Solakiewicz (@michaelsolakie) January 4, 2026

He had dinner with Trump last weekend, which only adds to that speculation.