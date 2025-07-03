Trump Says June 2025 Border Statistics Are Lowest In US History

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump said on July 2 that the previous month’s border statistics were the lowest in the nation’s history, with Border Patrol reporting zero releases of illegal immigrants into the United States and just over 6,000 arrests at the Southwest border.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Customs and Border Patrol reported only 25,243 nationwide encounters for all of June, with zero releases of illegal immigrants into the United States.

“America’s Borders are Safe and Secure, and the entire World knows it,” Trump wrote.

The president’s border czar, Tom Homan, said the total number of Southwest Border Patrol encounters for June was 6,070.

“That is less than a single day under Biden. As a matter of fact, the total number of encounters is less than half of a single day under Biden on many days,” Homan wrote in a post on social media platform X.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a news release saying it had seen the lowest nationwide encounters and apprehensions in history.

Nationwide encounters were 12 percent lower than the previous record set in February, and 89 percent lower than the monthly average for the years 2021–24, the agency said.

June’s Southwest Border Patrol encounters, slightly more than 6,000, were a 15 percent decline from March.

On June 28, Homeland Security recorded only 137 apprehensions across the entire Southwest Border, which it noted was the lowest single-day total in 25 years.

The number of gotaways—or those who cross the border illegally and are not apprehended by Border Patrol—dropped by 90 percent compared to June 2024.

For the second month in a row, Border Patrol reported zero releases of illegal immigrants into the United States, “reinforcing the administration’s commitment to ending catch-and-release policies,” the department said.

The new numbers underscore Trump’s efforts to curb illegal immigration, which was one of the core messages of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Since his January inauguration, Trump has signed multiple executive orders curbing illegal immigration, limiting or otherwise restricting asylum, and removing temporary protected status from thousands of refugees from several countries. Some of these efforts have been challenged in court.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X on July 2 that Trump has delivered the “most secure border in American history.”

“The world is hearing our message: the border is closed to lawbreakers. Under President Trump, our Border Patrol agents are empowered to do their job once again, secure our border, and protect the American people.”