Trump Says National Guard Member Who Survived DC Shooting 'Stood Up Today'

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump said on Dec. 9 that West Virginia National Guard member Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was critically injured after being shot in Washington last month, has stood up from his bed and is showing signs of recovery.

Wolfe and fellow National Guard member Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom were shot on Nov. 26 in what U.S. authorities say was an ambush near the White House. Beckstrom died of her injuries the following day, while Wolfe was left in critical condition.

Trump gave an update on Wolfe’s condition during a speech at an event in Pennsylvania.

“Today I got a call that he got up from bed. Do you believe that? He got up, he got up,” he said.

The president added that Wolfe has not spoken yet, noting that the National Guard member had been hit in the head during the attack.

“He didn’t speak, he’s not ready for that yet. I mean, he got hit in the head, but he got up and, boy, they’re so happy. It’s amazing,” he said, while commending the hospital staff and the military for their care.

“The love and the affection and the care that they’re given, they can’t even believe what’s happened. But Andrew stood up today, and people can’t believe it.”

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said on Dec. 5 that Wolfe’s head wound is slowly improving, and he is beginning to “look more like himself,” quoting Wolfe’s parents.

Wolfe’s family said they expect him to remain in acute care for another two to three weeks as he continues recovering, according to the governor, adding that they have been “optimistic about his progress.”

“We continue to ask all West Virginians and Americans for their prayers! They are making a difference,” Morrisey said.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, was shot during the confrontation.

Trump said in his speech that the U.S. government will seek the death penalty for Lakanwal, calling the attack an “act of terrorism.”

A makeshift memorial for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe outside of Farragut West Station, near the site where the two National Guard members were shot, in Washington on Dec. 1, 2025. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo

Lakanwal, an Afghan national who once worked with the CIA and entered the United States in September 2021 through a Biden-era resettlement program, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Last week, he pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges during his first hearing before a judge, appearing remotely by video from a hospital bed.

A court-appointed defense attorney for Lakanwal entered the plea during the virtual court appearance. The attorney pushed for his release, citing his lack of criminal history.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Renee Raymond ordered Lakanwal held without bond. His case is due back in court on Jan. 14.

A picture of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who is the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members, is displayed at a press conference in Washington on Nov. 27, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Wolfe and Beckstrom were among the National Guard members assigned to Joint Task Force-D.C., activated in August to support local and federal law enforcement efforts in restoring order in the nation’s capital.

Two lawmakers, Reps. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) and Riley Moore (R-W.Va.), introduced a resolution to honor the two National Guard members. A similar measure was also introduced in the Senate.

“This resolution sends a clear message that the American people stand with the Beckstrom family, Andrew Wolfe, and the whole West Virginia National Guard community,” Moore said in a Dec. 3 statement. “We grieve this horrific and senseless attack, and continue to pray for these Guardsmen and their families.”