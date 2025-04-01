Trump Says Nothing 'Off The Table' In Obtaining Greenland

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he has “absolutely” had real discussions about annexing the semiautonomous Danish territory of Greenland.

Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, with the domes of the Thule Tracking Station in northern Greenland on Oct. 4, 2023. Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

“We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100 percent,” Trump told NBC News in a phone interview on March 29, saying that there’s a “good possibility that we could do it without military force” but that he wouldn’t “take anything off the table.”

Trump’s comments were made one day after Vice President JD Vance visited the island with his wife, Usha, and talked with service members at Pituffik Space Base, a U.S. Space Force Base on Greenland’s northwestern coast.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple—you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance said during his trip.

NBC asked Trump what statement annexing Greenland would send to Russia and other nations worldwide.

“I don’t really think about that. I don’t really care. Greenland’s a very separate subject, very different. It’s international peace. It’s international security and strength,” he replied.

“You have ships sailing outside Greenland from Russia, from China, and from many other places. And we’re not going to allow things to happen that are going to be—that are going to hurt the world or the United States.”

The Epoch Times has requested a full transcript of the call from NBC.

On March 29, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen scolded the Trump administration’s “tone” in its criticisms of Denmark and Greenland. He said Denmark is currently investing more in Arctic security and continues to be ready for more collaboration with the United States.

Rasmussen made the comments in a video posted on social media following Vance’s visit to the Arctic island.

“Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And, of course, we are open to criticism,” Rasmussen said. “But let me be completely honest: We do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies. And I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies.”

The prime minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said in a Facebook post on Sunday, “President Trump says that the United States ‘will get Greenland.’ Let me be clear: The United States will not get it. We do not belong to anyone else. We decide our own future.”

Greenland remains a territory of Denmark, a key NATO ally of the United States. Trump has, for months, pushed for annexing the island, claiming America needs it for national security purposes. In January, House Republicans also sought support to craft a bill to purchase Greenland.

The territory is rich in mineral resources, including rare earth deposits in its southern Gardar Province. The territory is believed to possess graphite and graphite schist, copper, nickel, zinc, gold, diamond, iron ore, titanium-vanadium, tungsten, uranium, and other critical resources.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.