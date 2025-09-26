Trump Says Others May Be Charged After Comey Indictment

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that other former officials may be prosecuted after former FBI Director James Comey was indicted for allegedly making a false statement during a Senate hearing.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on Sept. 25, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed criminal charges against Comey on Thursday, alleging that he made false statements and obstructed a congressional investigation.

“It’s not a list, but I think there will be others,” Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House to partake in the Ryder Cup in New York.

He added that these people “were corrupt” and are members of the “radical left.”

“They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history,” he said. “What they’ve done is terrible. I hope, frankly, there are others because you can’t let this happen to a country.”

Trump has frequently criticized Comey’s handling of the FBI investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. In 2017, he fired Comey as FBI director.

Since Trump returned to office in January, the DOJ has been examining Comey’s 2020 testimony, when the former FBI director denied that he had authorized disclosures of sensitive information to the news media.

“It’s a pretty easy case, because, look, he lied. ... That was a very important question that he was asked, and he wanted to be specific, but ... he didn’t think he'd get caught. That was a very important answer ... it was a very good answer if he didn’t get caught, but he got caught lying to Congress,” Trump told reporters on Friday, referring to the charges against Comey.

The indictment alleges that Comey misled Congress by claiming he had not authorized anyone else to be an anonymous source in news reports about an FBI investigation.

Trump told reporters that the charges are “about justice really” and that “it’s not revenge.”

Comey, in a video posted on Instagram, said: “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I’m innocent. So let’s have a trial and keep the faith.”

Responding to criticism about the DOJ and FBI, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday morning that the Comey indictment was the result of “career FBI agents, intel analysts, and staff” who “called the balls and strikes” in the case.

Comey came under fire earlier this year when he uploaded a photo of shells that were arranged on the beach to read, “86 47.” There were public concerns that “47” was referring to Trump, who became the 47th president in his second term, while “86” is slang for “get rid of.”

