Trump Says Pause On Asylum Decisions Will Be In Place For 'A Long Time'

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump said on Nov. 30 that the freeze on asylum decisions, which was imposed following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, will likely be in place indefinitely.

Asylum seekers listen to UNHCR workers at the entrance of Mexico's Refugee Help Commission and UNHCR offices in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on Jan. 24, 2025. Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images

His comments came after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph B. Edlow announced that the agency has halted all asylum decisions until it can ensure that “every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.”

When asked about how long the administration intends to pause asylum decisions, Trump said the measure has “no time limit” and could extend for “a long time.”

“We don’t want those people. We have enough problems,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump said he was referring to “people from different countries that are not friendly to us,” and from “countries that are out of control themselves,” pointing to Somalia as one example.

When asked if there is a list of countries whose nationals would face asylum restrictions in the United States, Trump referred to the 19 nations labeled by his administration as “countries of identified concern.”

“I don’t think they are all third world, but in many cases they are third world. They are not good countries. They are very crime-ridden countries,” he added. “And we frankly, don’t need their people coming into our country telling us what to do.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the pause after it stopped processing all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals pending further review of security and vetting protocols.

For an immigrant to be eligible for asylum, the applicant must “have a fear of persecution due to their race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or their inclusion in a particular social group,” according to the Refugee Council USA.

The move came in the wake of the Nov. 26 shooting of two National Guard members, one killed and the other critically injured, near the White House, which authorities say was carried out by an Afghan national who entered the United States in September 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, the Biden-era resettlement program launched after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump has denounced the shooting as an “act of hatred” and vowed to “permanently pause migration from all Third World countries” to allow for the U.S. system’s full recovery.

He said Nov. 27 that his administration would suspend all federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens, denaturalize immigrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any foreigners deemed to be “a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western civilization.”

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal autopen approval process,” Trump stated on Truth Social. “Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation.”

Jacki Thrapp contributed to this report.