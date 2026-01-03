Trump Says Triumphal Arch Construction Just Two Months Away

President Trump has announced that construction of a "triumphal arch" in Washington DC will begin within two months.

Nicknamed by some as the "Arc de Trump," its 2026 construction is meant to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in July.

“It hasn’t started yet. It starts sometime in the next two months," Trump told Politico in phone interview from his Mar-a-Lago resort. “It’ll be great."

One rendering of the arch gives a hint to its possible scale and location -- the latter being near the Lincoln Memorial and a bridge leading to Arlington National Cemetery

Reminiscent of Paris' famed Arc de Triomphe and similar European victory monuments, Trump's triumphal arch promises to be a major addition to a capital city already laden with prominent monuments. Many details have yet to be announced, such as the size, duration of construction, cost, and -- perhaps most significantly -- its location. Based on Politico's reporting, it will likely be near the Lincoln Memorial, on the far end of a bridge that connects to Arlington National Cemetery.

"It will be like the one in Paris, but to be honest with you, it blows it away, in every way," Trump said at a Christmas reception earlier this month. "[Washington] is the only city in the world that's of great importance that doesn't have a triumphal arch."

BREAKING: On his desk in the Oval Office today, President Trump had a 3D model for a Triumphal Arch on the National Mall. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fB12oiLApt — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) October 9, 2025

"Everyone loves it. They love the ballroom too. But they love the Triumphal Arch,” Trump told Politico, referring to the ongoing construction of a $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the White House. Started in September with the sudden demolition of the East Wing, the project recently survived -- at least temporarily -- a legal challenge filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Judge Richard Leon rejected the group's request for a temporary restraining order, but will hold a hearing in January to entertain its request for a preliminary injunction.

Noting that “nothing about the ballroom has been finalized, including its size and scale," Leon concluded "there is no sufficiently imminent risk of irreparable aesthetic harm warranting a temporary restraining order halting construction." When announcing the ballroom project in July, the administration said "the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance."

The DC arch will be financed by private donors, using leftover money from the privately-financed ballroom project. That hasn't stopped leftists from moaning about how those private resources could be better spent.