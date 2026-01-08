Trump Seeks $6 Million Legal Fee Reimbursement For Dismissed Georgia Election Case

Authored by Bill Pan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump is asking the state of Georgia to reimburse $6.26 million in attorney fees and costs he incurred defending against his now-dismissed election interference case in the state.

(Left) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis at the Atlanta Police headquarters in Atlanta on May 3, 2023. (Right) Former President Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks in Las Vegas on July 8, 2023. Megan Varner; Mario Tama/Getty Images

In a motion filed Jan. 7 in Fulton County Superior Court, Trump’s legal team cited a 2025 Georgia law under which if a prosecutor is disqualified from a case because of improper conduct and the case is subsequently dismissed, defendants in that case are entitled to request “all reasonable attorney’s fees and costs incurred” in their defense.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had indicted Trump over an alleged unlawful conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, one of four criminal cases he faced while running for another term as president.

The Georgia Court of Appeals later disqualified Willis due to an “appearance of impropriety” stemming from her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, whom she had hired to lead the case. The ruling was subsequently upheld by the Georgia Supreme Court.

The case formally ended in late November 2025, when the special prosecutor who took over chose not to move forward with any charges.

Trump’s motion seeks a total reimbursement of $6,261,613.08. The filing includes more than 200 pages of documentation to show how the money was spent, most of it on legal fees.

According to the filing, over $2.31 million went to the law firm of Jennifer Little, Trump’s longest-serving attorney on the case. Drew Findling, who represented Trump in the case for about a year, was paid $1.46 million to his firm. Steve Sadow, who replaced Findling as lead counsel in the Georgia case, received $1.52 million to his firm.

“In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the Court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed, case brought by disqualified DA Fani Willis,” Sadow said in a statement.

The request will be decided by Superior Judge Scott McAfee. If he awards the fees and costs, the money would be paid from the budget of the Fulton County district attorney’s office.

Under the new state law, the judge is required to grant such a motion if he finds that the amount requested is “reasonable.”

Trump’s co-defendants could also seek reimbursement for their own legal bills. A total of 18 people were indicted alongside Trump in August 2023, including former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Most defendants, including Trump, pleaded not guilty. Four accepted plea deals, which remain in force.

The Fulton County district attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The Georgia case was the last remaining criminal prosecution against Trump. A pair of federal cases, one focused on his actions in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol and another on his handling of classified documents, was dropped after he returned to the White House earlier in 2025.

The fourth case, in which Trump was accused of approving a scheme to falsify business records to conceal a hush-money payment to an adult film actress, concluded in January 2025, when a New York judge sentenced him to an “unconditional discharge.” The ruling spared him any penalty, including jail time or a fine, but did not vacate his criminal conviction.

Trump has maintained his innocence in the New York case, and his legal team is appealing to overturn the conviction.