Trump Selling $60 Bibles To 'Make America Pray Again'

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times,

Former President Donald Trump announced on March 26 his collaboration with country singer Lee Greenwood to promote the “God Bless The USA Bible,” encouraging people to buy it and “make America pray again.”

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book,” the Republican presidential candidate said in a video posted to his Truth Social account on March 26. “I think you all should get a copy of God Bless the U.S.A. Bible now and help spread our Christian values with others. There you have it. Let’s make America pray again,” he added.

“God Bless The USA Bible” features the King James Version translation, costing $59.99. It includes the handwritten chorus of Mr. Greenwood’s famous “God Bless The USA” song, the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

President Trump said that many Americans “don’t know the liberties and rights” they have as U.S. citizens, nor are they aware of “how they are being threatened to lose those rights.”

“It’s happening all the time,” he remarked. “It’s a very sad thing that’s going on in our country, but we’re going to get it turned around.”

The former president said that “religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country,” which resulted in the country “going haywire.”

“I truly believe that we need to bring them back here and we have to bring them back fast. I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have,” President Trump said.

“Our Founding Fathers did a tremendous thing when they built America on Judeo-Christian values. Now, that foundation is under attack, perhaps as never before. What can we do? Stand up, speak out, and pray that God will bless America again,” he added.

‘Nothing to Do With Any Political Campaign’

Billing itself as “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” the new venture’s website describes it as “easy-to-read” with “large print” and a “slim design” that “invites you to explore God’s Word anywhere, any time.”

It claims the product “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

“GodBlessTheUSABible.com is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Ventures LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates,” the website states, adding that “GodBlessTheUSABible.com uses Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.”

CIC Ventures LLC is a company that President Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump delivers remarks while introducing a new line of signature shoes at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center, in Philadelphia, Pa., on Feb. 17, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Bible is the latest commercial venture that President Trump has pursued while campaigning.

Last month, he debuted a new line of Trump-branded sneakers, including the $399 gold “Never Surrender High-Tops,” at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia. The venture behind the shoes, 45Footwear, also sells other Trump-branded footwear, cologne, and perfume.

The Bible sale comes as President Trump has faced a serious money crunch amid mounting legal bills while he fights four criminal indictments and a series of civil charges.

The former president was given a reprieve on March 25 when a New York appeals court agreed to hold off on collecting the more than $454 million he owes following a civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175 million within 10 days. President Trump has already posted a $92 million bond in connection with defamation cases brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault.