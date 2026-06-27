Trump Shares New US Passport Design On Truth Social

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump on Friday shared on social media a rendering of what he said was the new U.S. passport design, underscoring a message of welcome paired with a call for good behavior while visiting.

The new U.S. passport design shared by President Donald Trump on his Truth Social on June 26, 2026. @realDonaldTrump via Truth Social

"The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!'" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, which included a visual of the passport.

The post lands as the State Department progresses with plans for a limited number of passports to mark the nation's 250th anniversary of independence. The documents are scheduled to be released in July.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement that the department would release "a limited number of specially designed U.S. passports to commemorate this historic occasion."

"These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. passport the most secure documents in the world," Pigott said.

A mockup previously shared by the White House displays the interior page featuring an image of Trump and his signature in gold. The back cover shows the "Declaration of Independence" painting by John Trumbull.

"Patriot passport unlocked. Limited edition. Stamped for America 250," the White House said in its post announcing the concept.

Trump's Friday post presents a rendering in line with the commemorative design being prepared. The limited-edition passports will feature all existing security features of standard U.S. passports.

The effort forms part of wider commemorations for the nation's 250th anniversary. Last year, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the department would issue new commemorative park passes this year to mark the nation's 250th anniversary. The annual passes feature images of George Washington and Trump. Military passes show a photo of Trump saluting troops.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts authorized a final design for a commemorative coin featuring Trump's image to mark the nation's anniversary.

"As we approach our 250th birthday, we are thrilled to prepare coins that represent the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, and there is no profile more emblematic for the front of such coins than that of our serving President, Donald J. Trump," Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a statement on March 20.

The Treasury Department also revealed on March 26 that Trump's signature would appear alongside that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on future U.S. paper currency in honor of the 250th anniversary.

"There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial," Bessent said.

Current U.S. passports include a double-page depiction of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota showing George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

Other images include the Statue of Liberty, the Liberty Bell, and Independence Hall in Philadelphia, as well as scenes of the Great Plains, mountains, and islands. Quotations from Martin Luther King Jr. and several past presidents also appear.

Trump's post comes days ahead of the July 4 anniversary date and celebrations across the country.

The State Department has not specified the exact number of limited-edition passports that will be produced or the precise distribution process beyond the July timeframe.