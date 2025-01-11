Trump To Sign Around 100 Executive Orders Upon Taking Office

President-elect Donald Trump will sign around 100 executive orders as soon as he takes office, according to Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK).

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the media as Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) look on at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 8, 2025. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Mullin did not go into details, however Trump has previously said he would sign a variety of border and immigration-related EOs following his second inauguration, including a national emergency over illegal immigration - and rolling back 'climate agenda' regulations surrounding drilling for oil and natural gas.

"I will sign Day One orders to end all Biden restrictions on energy production, terminate his insane electric vehicle mandate, cancel his natural gas export ban, reopen ANWR in Alaska—the biggest site, potentially anywhere in the world—and declare a national energy emergency," Trump said in December.

According to Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, "The American people can bank on President Trump using his executive power on day one to deliver on the promises he made to them on the campaign trail."

Bloomberg reports that Trump will put a hiring freeze on the government, and mandate that federal employees return to the office for in-person work, a position pushed by billionaire Elon Musk as part of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In recent weeks, the Trump team has been working behind-the-scenes to make sure its initial months are as productive as possible. While chief of staff Susie Wiles has said she views the first 100 days as an artificial metric, she and the entire Trump team see the first two years — before midterm elections could imperil Republican majorities in the House and Senate — as the best opportunity for the term-limited incoming president to achieve his sweeping goals. -Bloomberg

That said, as Mullin noted further in an appearance on Fox & Friends, EOs can easily be undone by future administrations.

"As he said, it’s not permanent," said Mullin. "I would like reconciliation so we can start making this stuff into legislation, so we can move forward."

"The president was very clear, he wants results," Mullin continued. "He said he can wait if we can do one big, beautiful bill. He'd like to have one big, beautiful, beautiful bill. But if the House were to get bogged down, maybe we have to divide it up in two."

As the Epoch Times notes, the senator was making reference to comments made by Trump this week after he met with Republicans in Washington.

“I think there’s a lot of talk about two [bills], and there’s a lot of talk about one (bill), but it doesn’t matter,” Trump told reporters.

“Whether it’s one bill or two bills it’s going to get done one way or the other, I think there’s a lot of talk about two, and there’s a lot of talk about one, but it doesn’t matter. The end result is the same,” Trump said after his Senate meeting, which he called “unified.” pic.twitter.com/0R4vMjMv49 — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) January 9, 2025

“The end result is the same,” he said, adding that his meeting with GOP lawmakers showed the party is ”unified.”

Mullin added that Republicans need to “deliver for the American people on securing the border, on energy independence, on getting the regulations rolled back and making sure that we have taxes that are permanent, so we don’t have a $4 trillion tax increase on the American people right now.”