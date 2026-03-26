Trump To Sign Order To Pay TSA Agents

Authored by Jacki Thrapp via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump plans to sign an order that will pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents who have not received a check since the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) entered a partial shutdown in mid-February.

“I am going to sign an Order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, to immediately pay our TSA Agents in order to address this Emergency Situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat Chaos at the Airports,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on March 26.

More than 3,120 TSA agents, who haven’t been paid in weeks, called out on Wednesday, which prompted long lines to continue at airports across the country, according to a statement the DHS shared with The Epoch Times.

“It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!“ Trump added. ”I want to thank our hardworking TSA Agents and also, ICE, for the incredible help they have given us at the Airports.”

Trump has blamed the Democrats for keeping DHS shut down, while Democrats have pushed for changes to immigration enforcement operations as a condition for funding the department.

On March 25, Senate Democrats blocked funding for DHS in a 54–46 vote after Republicans rejected a counteroffer they put forward.

On the same day, Democrats separately offered a standalone bill that would immediately fund TSA, but not ICE and Customs and Border Protection. Republicans blocked the proposal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.