Trump Signs Executive Order Bringing Presidential Fitness Test Back To Public Schools

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to bring the Presidential Fitness Test back to public schools with the stated goal of “fostering a new generation of healthy, active citizens.”

The Order directs the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition to create school-based programs “that reward excellence in physical education and develop criteria for a Presidential Fitness Award.”

The fitness test was first initiated by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956 and became a part of American physical education classes from 1956 until the 2012-2013 school year.

The original fitness test required students to complete a range of physical challenges, including sit-ups, pull-ups, standing broad jump, and 50 yard dash and the top 15 percent were recognized with various awards and certificates.

President Barack Obama retired the Presidential Fitness Test and replaced it with the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, which removed achievement awards and emphasized individual progress over excellence.

“This Order ensures American youth will have opportunities at the global, national, State, and local levels that emphasize the importance of an active lifestyle, good nutrition, American sports, and military readiness,” Trump’s order states.

The president’s order directs the Council to “partner with professional athletes, sports organizations, and influential figures” to help him achieve “a national culture of strength, vitality, and excellence for the next generation by promoting the physical, mental, and civic benefits of exercise and good nutrition.”

To that end, Trump was joined by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, golfer Bryson DeChambeau, wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and former football player Cody Campbell for a signing ceremony in the Roosevelt Room in the White House, Thursday afternoon.

“Excited to do my part to help Make America Healthy Again, to help our youth be healthy, and thrive, and grow up, and be great citizens of this country and be great family members and contribute to this great country,” said Butker. “You have to be strong in mind, in body and in soul.”

Taylor indicated that he wasn’t quite sure of what he was being asked to do, but said he was happy to serve the president.

“I don’t know why, I don’t know what we supposed to be doing, but I’m here to SERVE, and I’m here to serve YOU [President Trump],” he said. “I’m gonna do the best I can for as long as I can.”

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. stressed that it was important to “reinstill a spirit of competition and that commitment to nutrition physical fitness,” and thanked Trump for bringing the Presidential Fitness Test back.

The president signed the executive order flanked by other several cabinet members and Vice President J.D. Vance.

“It is not signed with autopen. There’s no autopen,” Trump cracked. “We don’t want autopens in the White House.”