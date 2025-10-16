Trump Signs Executive Order Putting New Restrictions On Federal Hiring

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump on late Wednesday signed a new executive order that told agencies to restrict hiring throughout the federal government, providing some exceptions related to immigration enforcement, national and public security, and political appointees.

In the order released by the White House, agencies will also be mandated to form strategic hiring committees that include some of his administration’s appointees to make sure that the Trump administration’s priorities are being met. The order was issued as a hiring freeze directive that Trump had signed on Jan. 20 was due to expire, and as the government shutdown, now in its third week, continues.

The hiring committees “shall include the deputy agency head and the chief of staff to the agency head, along with such other senior officials as the agency head may designate,” and will make sure that the agency provides “written notice of approved hires” to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), according to text of a memo he signed.

Wednesday’s order also signals that most new hiring will be put on hold. Since the start of the Trump administration, more than 201,000 government jobs have been shed, according to data from Partnership for Public Service.

“No federal civilian position that is vacant may be filled, and no new position may be created, except as provided for in this order or required by applicable law,” the directive said.

In a fact sheet released around the same time, the White House said that the hiring practices will ensure that tax dollars are spent in an efficient manner and “improve services provided to Americans.”

The order, according to the sheet, also “ensures no adverse impacts on Social Security, Medicare, or veterans’ benefits, and allows the Director of the Office of Personnel Management to grant appropriate exceptions as needed.”

Since taking office a second time, Trump has made a priority of slimming down the federal government, which he has said is rife with fraud, waste, and abuse.

During the ongoing shutdown, the president and OMB head Russell Vought have said they would initiate layoffs as Trump stated earlier this week that the shutdown is an “unprecedented opportunity” to cut “Democrat programs that aren’t popular with Republicans.”

A San Francisco-based federal judge on Wednesday blocked the administration from initiating new layoffs during the shutdown, barring officials from sending reduction-in-force notices to employees.

Last week, the Justice Department confirmed that more than 4,100 notices were sent out to employees, while Vought told a podcast on Wednesday that he’s planning to lay off at least 10,000.

“Much of the reporting has been based on kind of court snapshots,” Vought said Wednesday on the “Charlie Kirk Show.”

“I think it‘ll get much higher,” he also said. “I think we’ll probably end up being somewhere north of 10,000.”

Democrats have demanded, as a condition for reopening the government, the repeal of certain provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the Working Families Tax Cut Act signed into law in July. Republicans say the provisions ensure Medicaid, Medicare, and Affordable Care Act subsidies are reserved for citizens and lawful residents, and that proposed changes to these should be debated separately.