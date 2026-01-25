Trump Slams Davos Elites Over "Green New Scam" As Climate Crisis Narrative Falls Apart

President Trump used his time at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to denounce the globalists' disastrous "Green New Scam" policies that have caused degrowth in parts of the West and helped spark an energy crisis with soaring power prices.

"You're supposed to make money with energy, not lose money. Here in Europe, we've seen the fate that the radical left tried to impose on America," Trump told the elites in Davos.

The Climate Hoax was created by the WEF Losers and President Trump just called them out to their faces.



“The United States avoided the catastrophic energy collapse which failed every European Nation that pursued the Green New Scam…perhaps the greatest hoax in History…” pic.twitter.com/Pq5mNDUKk6 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 21, 2026

Just a few years ago, Davos elites were betting big on solving their made-up climate crisis, which was used to loot taxpayers by diverting public funds into risky green energy companies and climate NGOs. But with Trump restoring common-sense energy policies centered on reliable fossil fuel power generation, and rolling back left-wing green policies that handed China and the East a competitive manufacturing edge, globalists were absolutely furious with the president this week.

Take, for instance, climate alarmist and grifter, Al Gore, on Tuesday booed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during his speech at a VIP dinner in Davos.

The Financial Times reported the dinner "descended into uproar after combative remarks from Lutnick," with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde leaving the event early.

Gore's behavior was just as embarrassing for the United States as Gov. Gavin Newsom's bizarre behavior. The unhinged behavior of both Gore and Newsom - both leftist - in the public domain is merely a sign that Trump is winning against America's left-wing.

Lutnick responded on X...

Thankfully, we didn’t come to Davos for Al Gore’s praise. — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) January 22, 2026

Let's circle back to the so-called "climate crisis" narrative, which was merely an information operation to sway public sentiment polls to pass the controversial Green New Deal into law in 2019, but failed to gain legislative traction. Following that failure, corporate media helped set and amplify the narrative, unleashing what amounted to a broad psyop on the American public about a planet in crisis. Then Democrats were able to push through the Inflation Reduction Act, a massive climate and energy spending package signed by former President Joe Biden in 2022.

As shown in the Bloomberg data below, as soon as the climate bill was passed and taxpayer funds flooded the green industry and NGOs by the tens of billions of dollars, the narrative of the world on fire because of cow farts and Taylor Swift's private jet almost disappeared.

Earlier today, Trump on Truth Social said, "Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain — WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???"

Of course, left-wing corporate media was furious with Trump ...

Trump is correct about the climate crisis agenda and how it amounted to one giant "scam." It served as a vehicle for Democrats to loot the Treasury, and the reckless spending that followed the IRA fueled the worst inflation storm in more than a decade, which Trump is now working to correct through common-sense energy policies that will bridge the power grid until reliable clean nuclear power comes online in the 2030s.