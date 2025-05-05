Trump Slams 'Radical Left Lunatics' Who Are Doing 'Impeachment Thing Again' As Dems Distance From Theander

Congressional Democrats are apparently furious that one of their members, Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI), introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump, alleging that various actions such as deporting suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Barego Garcia, cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency without congressional approval, and Trump's tariffs are impeachable offenses.

"Members can walk away with different impressions of a conversation, and a quick check-in with staff can go a long way in avoiding confusion," said a top aide to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) wrote in a letter to fellow Democratic staffers to let each other know when their bosses are about to pull some rogue shit like Thanedar.

"I don’t think any of us want to learn that their boss was added to a bill that’s been introduced from a Google Alert," wrote Andrew Heinemann, according to Politico.

Thanedar (D-Mich.) introduced a resolution Monday to impeach Trump with four Democrats listed as cosponsors: Nadler of New York, plus Reps. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, Robin Kelly of Illinois and Kweisi Mfume of Maryland. But all four of the other lawmakers who had signed onto Thanedar’s resolution have since withdrawn as cosponsors and implied that they were mistakenly added to the legislation after conversations with Thanedar.

"The Congresswoman was under the impression that the resolution was drafted and reviewed by experts from the House Judiciary Committee," said Rep. Kelly's spox, while Mfume's spokesperson said he removed himself "because he was made aware it was not cleared by Democratic leadership and not fully vetted legally — and he preferred to err on the side of caution."

Trump Slams

On Monday, President Trump slammed "Radical Left Lunatics" who are into the "Impeachment thing" again - referring to Thanedar (without naming him) as one of "two “No Name,” little respected Congressmen, total Whackjobs both, throwing the “Impeachment” of DONALD J. TRUMP around, for about the 20th time, even though they have no idea for what I would be Impeached."

The post continues;

Maybe it should be for cleaning up the MESS that they left us on the Border, or the Highest Inflation in our Country’s History or, perhaps, it should be the incompetent Withdrawal from Afghanistan, or Russia, Russia, Russia/Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, or the Attack of Israel on October 7th that only proceeded because they allowed Iran to regain Great Wealth. These Congressmen stated that, they didn’t know why they would Impeach me but, “We just want to do it.” The Republicans should start to think about expelling them from Congress for all of the crimes that they have committed, especially around Election time(s). These are very dishonest people that won’t let our Country heal! Why do we allow them to continuously use Impeachment as a weapon against the President of the United States who, by all accounts, is working hard to SAVE OUR COUNTRY. It’s the same playbook that they used in my First Term, and Republicans are not going to allow them to get away with it again. These are total LOWLIFES, who hate our Country, and everything it stands for. Perhaps we should start playing this game on them, and expel Democrats for the many crimes that they have committed — And these are REAL crimes. Remember, “Shifty” Adam Schiff demanded a Pardon, and they had to use the power of the Auto Pen, and a Full Pardon, for him and the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, to save them from Expulsion, and probably worse!

Yes, that.