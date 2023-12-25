Trump Slams 'Scam' Poll Showing Nikki Haley Trailing By Only 4 Points In New Hampshire

Contrary to recent propaganda from CBS News claiming Donald Trump is exploring Nikki Haley as a potential running mate (and the fact that Trump ally Laura Loomer slams Haley on a near-daily basis), the former president himself has weighed in on the 2024 GOP candidate he's dubbed 'Birdbrain.'

A Dec. 21 poll released by American Research Group, Inc. showed Trump leading the GOP field with 33% support among likely Republican primary voters - however it shows Haley just 4 points behind him at 29%, in stark contrast to the vast majority of mainstream pollsters.

"Fake New Hampshire poll was released on Birdbrain," Trump aid on Truth Social, referring to Haley. "Just another scam! Ratings challenged FoxNews will play it to the hilt."

"Sununu now one of the least popular governors in the U.S. Real poll to follow," he continued, referring to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's recent endorsement of Haley for president in 2024.

Meanwhile, RealClear Politics' average of major polls has Haley nowhere near Trump.

As the Epoch Times notes, Haley has been gaining on President Trump in New Hampshire since September, with a poll released by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center on Dec. 20 showing her with 30 percent support among likely GOP primary voters, compared to President Trump's 44 percent.

A survey from the same pollster carried out in September showed Ms. Haley with 15 percent support in the early voting state, with her latest numbers suggesting she has managed to double her support in New Hampshire.

After the poll from American Research Group was released on Thursday, Mr. Sununu took to X to comment that she's closing in on President Trump.

President Trump was asked about the poll by conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Friday.

"Are you worried about Nikki Haley in New Hampshire?" Mr. Hewitt asked.

"No, I’m not worried about it. I think it was a fake poll," President Trump said. "I saw the one poll where I was up by 4 or 5 points. It’s a fake poll."