Trump Suggests He Can Send $2,000 Tariff Rebate Checks Without Congress

President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that his administration could distribute $2,000 direct payments to Americans - a “dividend” from tariff proceeds - without congressional authorization, citing the absence of a Supreme Court ruling on the legality of his sweeping import duties.

President Donald Trump speaks as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt listens in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump suggested that the surge in tariff revenue could fund the payouts while also reducing the national debt, which is approaching $38.5 trillion.

“We have so much money coming in from tariffs that we’ll be able to make a very substantial dividend to the people of our country,” the president said. “I believe we can do that without Congress.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP. President Trump says he's going to give out the $2,000 tariff dividend check to middle class Americans WITHOUT Congress



This is HUGE for the midterms!



"$2K dividend and pay down debt. We'd set an income limit. We can make a payment to the people WITHOUT Congress!" pic.twitter.com/c7aUDVMcHq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2026

The proposal would largely benefit moderate-income households, potentially with eligibility caps based on income.

Tariff collections rose sharply in 2025 following the imposition of duties ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from major trading partners. An analysis conducted by the Bipartisan Policy Center shows gross federal revenue from tariffs reached approximately $288.5 billion—nearly triple the $98.3 billion recorded in 2024. Independent estimates have placed the 2025 figure in a range of roughly $260 billion to $300 billion.

In the meantime, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has adopted a more measured stance on Trump’s tariff “dividend.” In November, Bessent told Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that enacting the payments would require new legislation from Congress. “We will see. We need legislation for that,” the Treasury secretary replied when questioned about the checks, adding that they “could go out” if passed by Congressional lawmakers.

Bessent said the intended beneficiaries could be “working families” and stressed that an income limit would apply, potentially focusing on households earning under $100,000 or similar moderate-income thresholds.

Bessent has also suggested the $2,000 benefit might not take the form of direct cash disbursements. In an interview with ABC News’s “This Week,” the Treasury secretary said while he had not yet finalized details with Trump, the “dividend could come in lots of forms,” such as through tax reductions already under consideration—including exemptions for tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits, among other deductions.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, also said in December that any direct payments to Americans funded by tariff revenue would require a formal proposal to Congress and would ultimately hinge on lawmakers’ appropriations.

"I would expect that in the new year, the president will bring forth a proposal to Congress to make that happen,” Hassett told CBS News's "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan