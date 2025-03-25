print-icon
print-icon

Trump Tackles Election Integrity With Sweeping Executive Order; Will Punish States That Don't Comply

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a sweeping executive order aimed at election security.

The order will cut federal funding for states that refuse to take steps to secure their elections, tasks the Department of Homeland Security with ensuring that illegal immigrants are not voting, adds a citizenship question on the federal voting form for the first time.

It also orders the Justice Department to vigorously pursue election crimes - particularly in states that are out of compliance with federal law on election security, and seeks to ensure compliance with national election day rules.

The order also calls for the prosecution of foreign interference in US elections (like paying a British spook to produce a fabricated hoax against a candidate - which nothing is ever done about, even now?).

Watch:

Are sanctuary cities next?

*  *  *

Try our best-selling supplement, IQ Biologix Astaxanthin - a super potent antioxidant (read more here).

Satisfaction guaranteed. If it doesn't work for you, simply ask for a refund...

 

Loading...