Trump Tackles Election Integrity With Sweeping Executive Order; Will Punish States That Don't Comply

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a sweeping executive order aimed at election security.

The order will cut federal funding for states that refuse to take steps to secure their elections, tasks the Department of Homeland Security with ensuring that illegal immigrants are not voting, adds a citizenship question on the federal voting form for the first time.

It also orders the Justice Department to vigorously pursue election crimes - particularly in states that are out of compliance with federal law on election security, and seeks to ensure compliance with national election day rules.

The order also calls for the prosecution of foreign interference in US elections (like paying a British spook to produce a fabricated hoax against a candidate - which nothing is ever done about, even now?).

Watch:

🚨 POTUS signs an executive order on election integrity that includes the following provisions:



- Requires documentary, government-issued proof of U.S. citizenship on its voter registration forms.

- Conditions federal election-related funds on states complying with the integrity… pic.twitter.com/6A5zVdOAYn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 25, 2025

Are sanctuary cities next?

🚨POTUS: "We may be presenting you very shortly with an executive order ending sanctuary cities." pic.twitter.com/1AFG0JPgFc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 25, 2025

* * *

