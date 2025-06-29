Trump Talks TikTok, Iran Leaks, NYC's 'Communist Mayor' In Wide-Ranging Interview

In an interview on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo, President Donald Trump sounded off on a wide range of issues from the leaked report on U.S. strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities to the future of TikTok and the New York City mayoral race.

On the leak of a classified report detailing U.S. military actions against Iran’s nuclear sites, Trump expressed frustration, calling for swift action to identify those responsible. “They should be prosecuted,” Trump told Bartiromo. When pressed on who specifically should face consequences, the president replied, “You can find out. If they wanted, they could find out easily.”

.@realDonaldTrump suggested tracking down and prosecuting the leakers of a preliminary intelligence assessment of the damage inflicted by the recent U.S. strike on Iran.



DETAILS: https://t.co/mL8m9j1t2p pic.twitter.com/nd68ofIldi — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 29, 2025

Trump suggested a direct approach to uncovering the source: “You go up and tell the reporter, ‘national security, who gave it?’ You have to do that. And I suspect we’ll be doing things like that.”

Turning to the social media platform TikTok, Trump announced progress in securing its future under American ownership, a move aimed at addressing national security concerns tied to its Chinese parent company. In true Trump fashion, the president revealed that a group of “very wealthy people” had emerged as buyers, with further details to be disclosed in roughly two weeks. The deal, if finalized, would mark a significant step in reducing foreign influence over a platform widely used by Americans.

Trump: “We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way.”



Bartiromo: “Who's the buyer?”



Trump: “I'll tell you in about two weeks.” pic.twitter.com/qxF3WMZ3Z8 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 29, 2025

Trump also weighed in on New York City’s mayoral race, focusing on Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist who recently won the Democrat primary. The president, a former New York resident, declined to endorse a candidate but issued a stern warning about Mamdani’s policies, particularly his opposition to mass deportation efforts.

Labeling Mamdani a “communist,” Trump said, “He’s a communist. I think it’s very bad for New York. I don’t know that he’s going to get in. It’s inconceivable.” The president added a pointed message about federal support for the city: “I can tell you this — whoever is mayor of New York is going to have to behave themselves or the federal government is going down very tough on them financially.” Should Mamdani win, Trump emphasized, “If he does get in, I’m going to be president and he’s going to have to do the right thing. They’re not getting any money.”

.@POTUS on Zohran Mamdani: "He's a communist. I think it's very bad for New York... but let's say this: if he does get in, I'm going to be president and he's going to have to do the right thing..." pic.twitter.com/YQaum1L9q5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 29, 2025

Trump also touted his “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” claiming it would deliver $1.7 trillion in savings. “We’re cutting $1.7 trillion, think of it, I think I just saw the number a little while ago, but we can grow our country so much more than that,” the president said.

“You also have to get elected. When you do cutting, you have to be a little bit careful, because people don’t like, necessarily, the cutting if they get used to something,” the president added. "And what I want to do is to do it through growth. We’re gonna have growth like we’ve never seen before.”

Trump then said the bill would “take care” of border security and warned that its failure could trigger a 68% tax increase, underscoring the high stakes of the legislative push.

🇺🇸 TRUMP: “IF WE DON’T HAVE THE DEBT CEILING, THERE’S A 68% TAX INCREASE”



"The debt ceiling extension is very important.



Republicans gave a debt ceiling… they did that for the good of the country.



They did a big favor.



Now it’s [the Dems] turn to do it, and they won’t do… https://t.co/IWIzrIzaeC pic.twitter.com/Vytp64RJeO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 29, 2025

The measure cleared its initial procedural vote in the Senate on Saturday, passing 51-49. Two Republican senators broke ranks, joining all Democrats in opposing the measure.

The interview also touched on Trump’s evolving relationship with SpaceX CEO and former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk, whom he praised as a “wonderful guy” despite a past falling out he described as “inappropriate.”

On Saturday, Musk called Trump’s mega tax and spend bill “utterly insane and destructive,” arguing that it would harm innovative industries like solar, battery, and nuclear energy while favoring “industries of the past.”

Musk, whose company Tesla is a major player in battery storage and solar energy, warned that the legislation would “destroy millions of jobs” and cause “immense strategic harm” to the U.S.