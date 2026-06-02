Trump Taps Housing Regulator Bill Pulte As Acting Director Of National Intelligence

President Trump said Tuesday that he is appointing Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to serve as acting director of national intelligence after Tulsi Gabbard leaves the post.

Gabbard announced her resignation on May 22, citing her husband Abraham Williams’ recent diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer. Her resignation is effective June 30, meaning Pulte’s appointment would mark a change from Trump’s earlier statement that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Aaron Lukas would serve as acting intelligence chief after Gabbard’s departure.

Pulte is expected to continue leading the FHFA while serving as chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored mortgage companies that play a central role in the U.S. housing finance system. The arrangement would place a close Trump ally simultaneously near the center of federal housing finance and atop the U.S. Intelligence Community, which is made up of 18 organizations.

"I am appointing the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, William J. Pulte, to serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence," Trump posted on Truth Social. "William has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago. During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac. Congratulations to Director Pulte!"

Pulte, 38, is the grandson of William J. Pulte, founder of PulteGroup, which describes itself as the nation’s third-largest homebuilder. Before entering government, the younger Pulte was known for private-equity work tied to housing and building products, as well as high-profile online philanthropy. He was sworn in as FHFA director on March 14, 2025, after Senate confirmation.

Since taking office, Pulte has turned the FHFA, historically a low-profile housing regulator, into a far more visible political force. His tenure has included board and leadership changes at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and public mortgage-fraud referrals involving several Trump critics, moves that have drawn scrutiny from Democrats and watchdogs.

The director of national intelligence position was created after the Sept. 11 attacks to improve coordination across the Intelligence Community. The DNI serves as the head of the U.S. Intelligence Community and as the principal intelligence adviser to the president, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council. The community includes the CIA, NSA, DIA, FBI intelligence branch and other military and civilian intelligence elements.

Unlike most past confirmed DNIs, Pulte is not known for a career in intelligence, diplomacy, military command or national-security policy. His selection on an acting basis would put a housing-finance official in charge of coordinating U.S. intelligence agencies during a period of personnel upheaval inside Trump’s national-security team.

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