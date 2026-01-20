Trump Threatens 200% Champagne Tariff After Macron Rejects 'Board Of Peace'

President Trump told reporters that French leader Emmanuel Macron's refusal to back the proposed "Board of Peace" for the Gaza Strip could result in a 200% tariff on French champagne and wine. Trump mocked Macron's political future and suggested the tariff threat would force France to join.

Earlier, a reporter asked President Trump about Macron's refusal to back the proposed Board of Peace.

Trump responded:

Oh, did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon. So you know, that's alright. What I'll do is if they feel hostile, I'll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes and he'll join. But he doesn't have to join. If he said that, you're probably giving it to me a little bit differently. But if he actually did say that, but as you know, he's gonna be out of office in a few months.

Details about the proposed Board of Peace surfaced over the weekend, with a Bloomberg report describing it as a concept that U.S. allies and regional partners have already been briefed on as part of broader diplomatic efforts to influence and reshape Gaza's future after the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Trump's comments about Macron came as he heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Greenland.

Trump posted what appears to be a private message from Macron on Truth Social, in which the French president wrote, "We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."

Europeans talk a big game but will likely bend the knee in the Trump era, as the U.S. is highly motivated to secure the Western Hemisphere, and in doing so, will acquire Greenland.