Trump Threatens Harvard's Tax-Exempt Status Amid Federal Funding Freeze

The standoff between woke elites at Harvard University and the Trump administration is growing more tense by the day.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting "Sickness?" Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!

Trump's comments come a day after the U.S. General Services Administration and Department of Education froze $2.2 billion in grants to the woke Ivy League school, hours after it rejected the administration's demands to eliminate toxic DEI programs and screen international students for ideological concerns.

Latest reporting:

Harvard President Alan Garber responded to the administration with a letter explaining why the university wouldn't comply with the demands:

"No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."

What about the ones that receive billions of dollars of taxpayer funds per year??

Meanwhile, Harvard elites have a $53 billion endowment, which is tens of billions of dollars higher than Yale University's endowment ($10 billion).

Universities like Harvard shouldn't be allowed to hide behind a tax-exempt status while promoting toxic wokeism.

Maybe it's time to reconsider taxpayer funding for the nation's oldest and wealthiest college...

... which some continue to produce graduates indoctrinated with the woke mind virus.