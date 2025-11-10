Trump Threatens Legal Action Against BBC Over Editing Of His Jan. 6 Speech

Authored by Victoria Friedman via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump has threatened legal action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for its editing of the president’s speech on Jan. 6, 2021, which was presented in a documentary aired one week before the 2024 presidential election.

President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The documentary for “Panorama,” the BBC’s flagship news program, spliced together quotations from different sections of a 2021 speech delivered nearly an hour apart, making it appear to be one continuous quotation in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and “fight like hell.”

Among the parts cut out was a section in which Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

A letter from Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, demands that the BBC immediately retract “the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements,” apologize, and “appropriately compensate President Trump for the harm caused,” or face legal action for $1 billion in damages.

“If the BBC does not comply with the above by November 14, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EST, President Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce his legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for no less than $1,000,000,000 (One Billion Dollars) in damages,” the letter, obtained by The Epoch Times, states.

A spokesman for Trump’s legal team told The Epoch Times by email: “The BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally and deceitfully editing its documentary in order to try and interfere in the Presidential Election. President Trump will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in lies, deception, and fake news.”

A BBC spokesperson told The Epoch Times by email, “We will review the letter and respond directly in due course.”

Concerns over the editing of the footage were raised in a leaked memo, initially reviewed by the UK newspaper the Daily Telegraph and published last week. The memo was written by Michael Prescott, a former journalist who is now on a committee giving editorial advice to the BBC.

Earlier on Nov. 10, BBC Chairman Samir Shah sent a letter to the UK’s Culture, Media, and Sport Committee (CMSC) apologizing for an “error of judgement” regarding the editing of the speech.

In his letter to CMSC Committee Chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage, Shah wrote: “We accept that the way the speech was edited did give the impression of a direct call for violent action. The BBC would like to apologise for that error of judgement.”

Shah said that the issue of the way the footage was edited was discussed at the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee in January 2025 and in May 2025.

He said the issue was discussed as part of a wider review of the BBC’s U.S. election coverage commissioned by the committee, not because of a specific program complaint.

“The points raised in the review were relayed to the Panorama team, including the decision-making on this edit. With hindsight, it would have been better to take more formal action,” he said.

A large group of protesters stands on the East steps of the Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

BBC Resignations

The apology came after the BBC’s director-general, Tim Davie, and the broadcaster’s CEO of news, Deborah Turness, resigned on Nov. 9.

Trump reacted to the resignations in a Truth Social post on the afternoon of Nov. 9.

(Left) BBC News CEO Deborah Turness at an event in London on Oct. 13, 2022. (Right) BBC Director-General Tim Davie at the BBC World Service in London on April 28, 2022. Leon Neal/Getty Images, Hannah McKay/AFP via Getty Images

“The TOP people in the BBC, including TIM DAVIE, the BOSS, are all quitting/FIRED, because they were caught ‘doctoring’ my very good (PERFECT!) speech of January 6th,” he wrote.

“Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these Corrupt ‘Journalists.’ These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a Presidential Election. On top of everything else, they are from a Foreign Country, one that many consider our Number One Ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!”

Editing Controversy

The episode under scrutiny, broadcast on Oct. 28, 2024, titled “Trump: A Second Chance?” is not currently available to view on BBC iPlayer, but the excerpts demonstrating the cutting and splicing can be viewed on YouTube.

“Panorama” spliced together two clips from different sections of Trump’s speech on Jan. 6, 2021, to make it seem as though he told supporters he was going to walk to the Capitol Building with them to “fight like hell.”

The spliced together version is: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and I'll be with you, and we fight. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

In the original remarks, the first part of the spliced footage, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be with you,” came 15 minutes into the speech, and the “We fight like hell” line came 54 minutes later.

The program also made it appear that members of the group known as the Proud Boys were spurred to march on the Capitol by the president’s words.

The Associated Press, Rachel Roberts, and Jacki Thrapp contributed to this report.